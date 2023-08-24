Sunday, Aug. 27
21st Sunday of Ordinary Time
I suspect that most of us have our pre-programmed answers we give to questions that we’d rather not delve into too deeply. “How are you today, really?” “Fine,” we say, then change the subject. “What’s happening with your health, these days?” “It’s not good; Let’s not go there.” “How was school today?” “OK,” and then the ear buds go back in.
There must have been something in the way Jesus asked the question that told the disciples this was a precipitous moment—something going on here that required more than a simple, depth-evading response. And Jesus’ question is a question that thunderously echoes from that day down to our present day: “Who do you say that I am?”
As is the case when someone catches us off guard with a deep and personal question, the apostles mouth the local gossip; try to avoid going more than skin deep with a pre-planned brush-off; and hope that the subject can be changed.
And in the middle of all their attempts to deflect this penetrating question, Peter, always the one to bluster about, does more than “hear” the question. Peter lets it pierce his heart, and in doing so, gives a deeply personal response. He professes not simply what he’s heard; what he was taught; what will make Jesus happy; or what will sound good—but rather he speaks from his heart and claims his believe in Jesus as the Christ.
In our hearing of this Gospel, we may want to offer up similar hearsay like the apostles and elude the cut of this question. Perhaps we’ve been listening intently to Fr. Mike’s “Catechism 365” and think we have the “official” answer to offer back. But at some point (in reality, at many points in our life), each one of us must allow this question of the Lord to penetrate deeply into our minds, hearts, and souls: “Who do you say that I am?” “You”…not someone else!
Perhaps we hesitate to answer honestly for ourselves because we, as it was for Shebna, the Lord of the palace of whom Isaiah speaks, fear we’ll be toppled from our perch where we know that we can slip by with simply mouthing the words that have been passed on to us.
Perhaps we hesitate to answer honestly for ourselves because we know, as Paul tells us in the Letter to the Romans, the depth and the riches of the wisdom and knowledge of God—so deep and inscrutable that we fear “getting it wrong,” or having to put forth the effort to be drawn into the profound mystery of God.
Whatever our hesitations may be, the Lord speaks the question to us over and over again, waiting for us, at each juncture of our faith journey, to offer an open, honest, and personal response—a response that comes from the heart—no matter where exactly our heart may be at that moment.
Peter’s faith wasn’t always as rock-solid as it appeared to be that day in the region of Caesarea Philippi, but Peter shows us throughout his life both the struggle and the beauty in making the passage from “someone else’s faith” to our own personal commitment to Jesus Christ, the Son of the Living God.
“Who do you say that I am?” How deeply will you allow that question to cut today?
Father Benjamin Berinti, CPPS, is pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Melbourne Beach.
