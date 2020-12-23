The Holy Family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph
It has been a rollercoaster year for the family.
On the one hand, the pandemic has helped families rediscover the family meal. Shuttered restaurants, limited take-out, and cancellation of team sports has quarantined families at home to bake bread and talk over the kitchen table. What’s more, like sighting the return of the once nearly extinct bald eagle, I have spotted families at dusk strolling on the sidewalk.
On the other hand, the pandemic has been hard on new families. Time magazine reported in its October 15, 2020 issue that the pandemic has caused a baby bust. U.S. moms are having fewer babies. Demographers predict 10-13% fewer births next year for the lowest birth rate on record. The U.S. is the only developed country that does not guarantee paid leave to new parents. It does not offer universal childcare or pre-K, and its health care system, despite spending twice as much of its gross domestic product on health care than its peers, ranks 33rd in infant mortality among developed countries, besting only Chile, Turkey, Colombia, and Mexico. The addition of the uncertainty of the COVID era with the loss of jobs and housing is a hill too high for many would-be families to climb.
Even without the pandemic, families are stretched beyond a certain cultural ideal. “Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God,” Pope Francis said in the documentary, “Francesco.” This statement did more than affirm the dignity of homosexual people. According to Rev. Bryan Massingale, it took a stand “where homosexuality is still outlawed in over 70 countries and punishable by death in five.” Everyone deserves a safe place in a family.
What does the Church have to say about the family? A lot.
The feast of The Holy Family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph, celebrated the Sunday after Christmas, has options for the readings from Scripture. More on that in a minute.
The Nativity of the Lord (Christmas) has four unique sets of readings: the Vigil Mass; Mass During the Night; Mass at Dawn; and Mass During the Day. The birth of the Savior of the world is too big for just one set of readings to handle. And a heads up, the Baptism of the Lord in two weeks has options for both readings and the psalm.
While we are at it, readings for funerals go beyond Psalm 23 (The Lord is my shepherd) and the Beatitudes (Blessed are they who mourn). There are seven options from the Old Testament for the first reading, ten psalms, fourteen New Testament options for the second reading, and nineteen options for the gospel. The Scripture for funerals is abundant.
One last example: weddings. Is there more to marriage than “Love is patient”? You bet. The bride and groom, as part of the marriage preparation, can form in faith their understanding of the married life when they explore the nine Old Testament options for the first reading, the fourteen New Testament options for the second reading, the seven psalms, and the ten gospels. Readings and reflections are at the bishops’ website https://www.foryourmarriage.org/.
Why so many Scripture options? The Mystery of faith, like love itself, is bigger than any one scripture text. The Holy Spirit has more than a few things to say about the Incarnation, eternal life, married life, and the family. The lectionary opens up for us the treasure of the word of God.
Back to the feast of the Holy Family.]
Most often we hear the Holy Family reading options from Sirach, Psalm 128, and Colossians. Why? My guess is that is because they are listed first among the options. It pays, though, to look down the list.
The reading from the book of Sirach is a good choice to reflect on the relationships between father, mother, and children. Psalm 128 promises blessings upon the family who walks in the ways of the Lord. Colossians exhorts us to love one another and applies it to the family. In short, this first set of readings present an ideal for the family of faith.
The reading options for the current Year B have a different focus. In Genesis, the Lord makes a covenant with the childless Abram and Sarah and blesses them with descendants as many as the stars in the sky, the fruit of Abram’s faith in the Lord. Psalm 105 proclaims God’s fidelity, “The Lord remembers his covenant for ever.” The second reading option from Hebrews recounts the covenant with Abraham and emphasizes his trust in the Lord even with the life of his son Isaac. There is even a Hebrews option for the Gospel Acclamation, that God has spoken to us through the Son.
The Year B set of readings highlights Abraham’s trust in God and its fruit. In contrast to the “try harder” idealism of the first set of readings, the Year B readings offer the rock of God’s faithfulness to anchor families hard up against uncertainty and new situations and roles.
To take to prayer: Which of the scripture readings for the feast of the Holy Family speaks to your family situation?
Father David Scotchie is pastor of Nativity Parish in Longwood.