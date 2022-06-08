Sunday, June 12
The Solemnity of the Most Holy Trinity
Prv 8:22-31; Ps 8:4-5, 6-7, 8-9; Rom 5:1-5; Jn 16:12-15
I certainly wasn’t the only one sitting in the over-heated, arid Chicago winter classroom of Fr. Zachary Hayes, OFM with eyes glazed over in near catatonic state. It was his infamous course on the Trinity, and somehow, due to other scheduling conflicts, I had no other option than to sign up for this great act of penance. On most days, Fr. Zach was circling Saturn and heading for Jupiter, while the rest of us where just trying to retain enough of his lectures to put something onto paper for the final assignment.
But here’s the thing, while Fr. Zach’s waxing on the Trinity was beyond ethereal, and his depth and breadth of knowledge left our eyes staring blankly at his—I can’t help but remember the look in his eyes, as he tried to drag his students into the mystery of the Trinity. While our eyes were idling in neutral, his were racing—twinkling with serenity, warmth, and compassion. Fr. Zachary was a mystic, and while I rarely grasped his theology of the Trinity (extensively quoting St. Bonaventure), I was drawn to his spirituality of the Trinity—a spirituality founded on the loving fidelity created by the intimate relationship between Father, Son and Holy Spirit.
The Word of God for this Solemnity offers no high impact dogmatic or doctrinal gymnastics—this has been left to theologians and commentators. It does offer, however, a vision of a lively, energizing, and relational God, who longs for intimacy with all creation. Our scriptures, which primarily focus upon the work of the Holy Spirit (we haven’t strayed too far from Pentecost, as yet), present us with anything but disembodied, abstract, irrelevant theo-babble.
The reading from the Book of Proverbs, always a place for poetry and metaphor, invites us to experience Wisdom, God’s creative companion, and in doing so, we touch a bit of the artistic almost playful nature of God.
The selection from Romans emphasizes the immanence of God through the free-flowing abundance of divine grace, “poured into our hearts.” Yes, St. Paul mentions Father (God), Son and Holy Spirit by name, but we’ll find no doctrine of the Trinity here. What we do see is how Father, Son and Spirit interact with one another, all for the good of God’s daughters and sons, particularly in times of sorrow and suffering.
Finally, the Spirit once again takes center stage in John’s Gospel. Perhaps like those of us in Zach Hayes’ Trinity course, who by the end of week one (of sixteen) had already “reached our limit” for comprehension, Jesus recognizes his own disciples had reached theirs. “I have much more to tell you, but you cannot bear it now.” Along our path of discipleship, there is much that we cannot bear—in relationship with one another, with our world, and even with God—but the Trinity holds back nothing from us and allows their love to gradually seep into us, even surprising us when we least expect it.
Frederick Buechner once wrote, “Father, Son, and Holy Spirit mean that the mystery beyond us, the mystery among us, and the mystery within us are all the same mystery. Thus, the Trinity is a way of saying something about us and the way we experience God.”
When it comes to the Trinity, no need to have our eyes glaze over, as mine did in Fr. Zach’s course, rather it is more critical that our hearts become inflamed by the intimacy of God’s unrelenting love for all creation.
As we celebrate The Most Holy Trinity, let us not worry so much about the intricacies of dogmas and doctrines, but rather let us experience God, the great mystery of love “beyond, among, and within us.”
Father Berinti serves as pastor ofImmaculate Conception Parish in Melbourne Beach.
