Sunday, March 21
Fifth Sunday of Lent
Jer 31:31-34; Ps 51:3-4, 12-13, 14-15; Heb 5:7-9; Jn 12:20-33
For the Israelites, there was no hope. The Babylonians, after razing the temple and leveling the protecting walls of Jerusalem, dragged King Zedekiah off in chains with most of the Israelites. The newly enslaved people were marched into exile, leaving behind their land, the Promised Land, the sign of the covenant with Moses. Their wickedness had irrevocably broken that covenant. In Babylonia they would live out their days as slaves. They would die in a foreign land ruled by a foreign god.
Last week I gave examples how we suffer the consequences when we break covenants. A marriage struggles to survive the infidelity of pornography. In Dr. Seuss’ cautionary tale The Lorax, cutting down all of the Truffula Trees turned the lush valley into a gray land. There are consequences for those who break the covenant.
The first four Sundays, we heard how God perversely persisted in establishing covenants with us disloyal people. God whose will was to save the world and not destroy it established a covenant with Noah signified by a rainbow. God whose will was that the nations were blessed established a covenant with Abraham. God whose will was to claim a priestly people established a covenant with Moses.
Into the midst of the exiled Israelites, the prophet Jeremiah brought a message of hope. “The days are coming, says the LORD, when I will make a new covenant with the house of Israel and the house of Judah.” He promises to place his law within them and write it upon their hearts. “I will be their God, and they shall be my people (Jeremiah 31:31-34).
The people would not just know about God. They would know God. Those who enter into the promised covenant would know the God of mercy not a god of revenge, the God of forgiveness not payment, the God of compassion not convenience, the God of self-sacrifice not self-preservation. The blind would see, the lame walk, the dead be raised to life.
For centuries God had promised a new covenant. When the moment came, God walked the talk. Jesus said, “My hour has come” (John 12:23). He faced the moment of truth.
We may say that we believe in Catholic education. The moment of truth is, Will we help pay the tuition for a grandchild to go to a Catholic school? A man might say that he wants to settle down and raise a family. There comes a moment of truth when he has to stop playing house, get engaged, or move out.
For Jesus, his moment of truth came on the night before he died. He took the chalice filled with the fruit of the vine, blessed it, and handed it to his disciples, saying, “This is the chalice of the new and eternal covenant for the forgiveness of sins.” As a grain of wheat falls into the earth and dies that it bears much fruit, he died that he establish the new and eternal covenant in his blood.
The law that keeps the covenant is no longer external moral prescriptions. The divine law of charity has been written in the hearts of all who believe. This is the work of Christ and the Holy Spirit (Catechism of the Catholic Church par. 1965). This long-awaited new and eternal covenant is for the salvation of the world to the glory of God.
To take to prayer: Thank the Lord for his faithfulness.
Father David Scotchie is pastor of Nativity Parish in Longwood.