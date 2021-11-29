For Advent, I get the rectory ready for dinner. Priests coming to hear confessions at the parish Advent penance liturgy first gather at the rectory for a nice dinner.
I put up a Christmas tree in the living room and hang ornaments. The dining room table gets a laundered red tablecloth. If the toilet leaks or a faucet drips, Don the parish maintenance man comes to the rescue. When company is coming, I get the rectory ready.
For Christmas, company is coming — the Lord! John the Baptist trumpets, “Prepare the way of the Lord, make straight his paths.” Baruch says, “Jerusalem, take off your robe of mourning and misery; put on the splendor of glory from God forever.” In other words, get dressed up. Company is coming!
The Sacrament of Reconciliation gets us ready for the coming of the Lord. When we sit with a priest and confess our sins, the priest gives us penance. The penance might be prayer, such as the joyful mysteries of the rosary. The penance might be fasting, as we grieve our sins. The penance might be giving alms to the poor. Prayer, fasting, and almsgiving are time-tested balms for the soul.
While our penance and what we do matters, what matters most is what God does. The hymn, “O Come O Come Emmanuel” tells us that the Lord comes to ransom captive Israel from sin, from every foe deliver them. Through the Sacrament of Reconciliation, the Lord gives us pardon and peace.
His gift of pardon and peace is not just for us. Many people need his healing and peace.
Jesus told a story about a shepherd who left 99 sheep in the flock to find the one lost sheep. If he told the story today, he would say that the shepherd has one sheep in the flock and 99 sheep lost. So many people are hopelessly lost.
Invite that lost friend to join you at your parish penance liturgy. Ask that family member who needs healing to come with you to the Saturday afternoon Sacrament of Reconciliation. The world is a battlefield, and the church is the field hospital. Let the Lord give them the gift that they cannot get from Amazon.
Prepare the way of the Lord. Company is coming!
To take to prayer: Who will you invite to your parish penance liturgy?
