Second Sunday of Advent
Paul’s letter to the Romans on the First Sunday of Advent gives us the theme for the season of Advent. “The day is at hand” (Romans 13:12).
For the Israelites, the day at hand was the day of doom. The Assyrian conquerors were soon to wipe the ten tribes of the northern kingdom off the face of the earth.
Isaiah the prophet made a ridiculous promise. He promised a new day. “On that day, a shoot shall sprout from the stump of Jesse.” Like a King Arthur restoring Camelot, a new ruler would restore the kingdom of David. All of creation would live as if in the garden of Eden.
“On that day…” the wolf shall be a guest of the lamb, and the leopard shall lie down with the kid. On that day, the calf and the young lion shall browse together, with a little child to guide them. On that day in the peaceable kingdom, the cow and the bear shall be neighbors, the lion shall eat hay like the ox. On that day, the baby shall play by the cobra’s den, and the child lay his hand on the adder’s lair (Isaiah 11:6-9).
Notice that the prophet did not look forward to a day when the Lord would destroy the Assyrians, along with the wolf, leopard, lion, and cobra. The kingdom would not come through destruction of our enemies.
Rather, the peace of the kingdom would come through reconciliation. Isaiah looked forward to that day when the wolf and the lamb lived in peace.
That day has come. In his incarnation, Jesus Christ reconciled heaven and earth. Through his passion and death, he conquered sin and death. His sword was his word and the blood spilled in the battle was his own. He waged war to win the peace of the kingdom of God.
Our part, John the Baptist exhorts, is to prepare the way for the Prince of Peace. “Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand!”
Advent penance liturgies give us the great Sacrament of Reconciliation. We confess our sins, do penance, and receive absolution. We take John at his word and repent.
We repent that we pray only for the people of Ukraine. Should we not pray for Vladimir Putin and those who wage war that the Lord change their hearts and give them peace? Abraham Lincoln, in his Second Inaugural Address given near the bitter end of the Civil War, counseled “malice toward none” and “charity for all.” We repent that we have not sought reconciliation with that person who hurt us and our family, or not even prayed for their peace.
The day of restoration and reconciliation promised by Isaiah for believers has come. Yet a greater day is at hand. On that day when Christ comes again in glory, the hope of the ages is fulfilled. “Deliver us Lord from all evil…keep us free from sin and protect us from all distress as we await the blessed hope and the coming of our savior Jesus Christ.”
To take to prayer: Who are your enemies?
Father David Scotchie is the pastor of Nativity Catholic Church, Longwood. He is a priest of the Diocese of Orlando
