Aren’t the Beatitudes beautiful? Well, the eight Beatitudes we are most familiar with, from Matthew’s Gospel, certainly are part of our religious language and fill us with peace, even if we find them difficult to live up to. This Sunday’s Gospel (Luke 5: 17, 20–26), however, presents St. Luke’s version of the Beatitudes, with four blessings and four woes. The woes make us see the contrast between those who put the Kingdom of God first, and those who put their own pleasure first. The contrast is not pleasant to hear.
The Beatitudes in Luke certainly challenge us. Luke’s Gospel has a particular focus on poverty. We do not hear about poverty “in spirit,” but Jesus says simply, “Blessed are you who are poor.” Jesus’ message at the same time is more direct and more personal. He’s speaking directly to us, as he blesses us in our being poor, experiencing hunger, crying in sorrow, and suffering hatred and insult. In all of these ways that we can be made to suffer, Jesus is speaking to us and assuring us that we will “Rejoice and leap for joy on that day.”
But the flip side is also quite personal. To the extent that we cause others these very sufferings because of our own contentedness, we are assured that we will suffer more. It is not language we like hearing from Jesus. It is expressed perhaps most forcefully in the third woe: “Woe to you who laugh now, for you will grieve and weep.” This can sound too harsh, but it is clear in the context that Jesus is not condemning us for experiencing joys in the present life, but for the pleasures that are at the expense of others.
Already Jeremiah had written about blessings and curses in the passage we hear in the First Reading this Sunday (Jer 17:5–8). The prophet curses those who trust in their fellow human beings, but blesses “the one who trusts in the Lord, whose hope is the Lord.” He goes on to describe the blessing this one receives: “He is like a tree planted beside the waters that stretches out its roots to the stream.”
The greatest blessing we can receive is to be able to be nourished constantly by Christ and have our thirst quenched by him. What the prophet is announcing is fulfilled by Jesus, as he gives his life for us. The blessing offered to us in Luke’s Beatitudes are the fruit of Jesus self-offering. The only reason why the curses do not fall on us is because Jesus died for us on the cross. Remember the words of Jesus that only St. Luke tells us Jesus says on the cross: “Father, forgive them, they know not what they do” (Luke 23:34). The curse of Jesus’ death on the cross is converted into the ultimate blessing for all of us.
This is at least part of the reason why St. Paul’s defense of the resurrection in the Second Reading (1 Cor 15:12, 16–20) is so important: “If the dead are not raised, neither has Christ been raised, and if Christ has not been raised, your faith is vain; you are still in your sins.” Our confidence in the resurrection of Jesus is what assures us that we can trust in God, that we really can stretch out our “roots to the stream,” the stream that in reality has flowed from Jesus’ pierced side and is the source of all blessing, of all “beatitude.”
May we hear the challenge of the blessings and woes of today’s Gospel without diminishing them and trying to soften them. But may they not lead us to fear but to a deeper trust in Jesus, who is the one who has died and risen to free us from the curses and make it possible for us to live the blessings: “Rejoice and be glad; your reward will be great in heaven.”
Father Alfredo Hernandez is rector/president of St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach
