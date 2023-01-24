Sunday, Jan. 29
This Sunday we hear from the Lord the famous Sermon on the Mount. This sermon is the new Law for the people of the New Covenant, shaping the thinking and attitudes of millions of people for generations to come. Of all the famous statements ever to be written or heard the beatitudes has made such a far and wide impact on human thinking and being. Let us consider this week the right attitude to have – the be-attitude.
The Gospels of Matthew and Luke highlight a moment early in the public ministry of Jesus whereby he goes up a mountain top and begins to teach people with authority. The large crowds are a sign that people are searching for spiritual nourishment. In the Old Testament large crowds also gathered before a Mount for spiritual nourishment. At Mt. Sinai God would give the Law and the Ten Commandments to guide his covenant people as a holy nation under the direction of Moses. Moses prophesied that “The Lord your God shall raise up for you a prophet like me from among you, from your brothers – it is to him you shall listen” (Deuteronomy 18:15). Moses is saying that sometime in the future God will raise up a person to be like himself, to give God’s teaching, to deliver a new law. In going up the mountain top to teach the Beatitudes, Jesus now fulfills this Old Testament prophesy. Upon the Mount of the Beatitudes Christ is manifested as the new lawgiver; he is the New Moses who is guiding the people of the New Covenant, the Church. They will be a holy nation of people not only from Israel, but from the four corners of the world. Jesus is the embodiment of the Law of God, because he is the Word of God. Moses gave the world the Ten Commandments, the classic set of thou shalt not’s on lying, stealing, coveting, etc. Jesus, the new Moses, lays out a vision that brings conversion of heart, mind and soul to God. The be-attitude change of perception will go beyond the surface level to create a spiritual revolution of the heart. The new law of God will not be written on stone tablets but by a living faith upon the hearts of the blessed.
Each line of nine beatitudes begins with the phrase: “Blessed.” “Blessed are the poor in spirit” – do we consider ourselves self-reliant to the extent of separating ourselves from the Church community, from going to confession, having honest self-examination? “Blessed are those who mourn” – when something tragic happens to us or to a loved one, do we try to pretend that nothing happened by ‘holding our upper lip’, or do we allow ourselves and others the honesty to mourn? “Blessed are the meek” – do we see ourselves in the way that God sees us? Being meek is about understanding ourselves with a proper balance: no less than how God sees us and no more than how God sees us. “Blessed are those who hunger and thirst after righteousness” – do we get excited about doing what is right when no one else is looking? Do we have the passion to stand for what is right even when taking such a stance maybe risky and unpopular? “Blessed are the merciful” – when we are slighted, do we hold onto grudges and give people “paybacks”? Or, do we forgive and move on? “Blessed are the clean of heart” – do we find enjoyment in the good things of God, people and nature? Or do we seek pleasure in sin, deceit and dominating others? “Blessed are the peacemakers” – are we pot-stirrers? Or, do we try to build bridges over troubled waters?
During this fourth week in Ordinary Time, may God give us the grace to reform our attitude to the beatitude of the Kingdom, changing our hearts and lives for the better.
Father Brian Campbell is a priest of the Diocese of Palm Beach.
