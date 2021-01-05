Sunday, Jan. 10
The Baptism of the Lord
Is 42:1-4, 6-7; Ps 29:1-2, 3-4, 3, 9-10; Acts 10:34-38; Mk 1:7-11
“You are my beloved Son!” The spiritual writer Father Henri Nouwen reminds us that “beloved” is a special word, one that we don’t find ourselves using much. It embraces more depth and breadth than simply to speak of “being loved,” and indicates a quality of relationship that nurtures and sustains us through the most unbeloved situations and experiences in life.
These simple but profound words, breaking through the skies above the Baptism of the Lord by John in the Jordan, proclaim Christ’s identity—an identity, which despite the Spirit’s dramatic descent, he would have to claim for his own during his testing in the desert (and reclaim in the depth of his agony in Gethsemane).
But our celebration this weekend speaks of more than the revelation of Christ’s identity—it illuminates our identity as well, an identity given name and shape through the waters of our baptism.
Peter proclaims to the friends gathered at the home of Cornelius in our scripture from the Acts of the Apostles that “God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Spirit and power.” And as members of the Body of Christ, we too are anointed with that same Holy Spirit, who always comes laden with gifts and power to distribute to the saints. Through our sharing in the life of Christ, the voice of God speaks to us and identifies us as God’s “Beloved” daughters and sons.
But that voice is shouted down by so many experiences and encounters in our life; that voice is muffled by feelings of unworthiness, shame, and regret; that voice is overpowered by noise, distraction and calamity; that voice finds itself in competition with other voices also promising that we are “Beloved,” but only when accomplishing, earning, conquering, or selling ourselves.
The prophet Isaiah in chapter 55 reminds us that being claimed as the “Beloved” of God comes without paying, without cost—there is no earning of grace (otherwise, it’s not truly “grace”). We don’t maintain our relationship with God as “Beloved” by how many acts of service we accomplish; the hours spent in adoration or novenas; the amount of time on our knees or dusting the pews; or the amount of grocery bags we filled during the last pantry drive. Indeed, we do these things, but not to maintain our status as “Beloved,” but rather to witness to and celebrate that we are the “Beloved” of God, whose word always goes forth and does not return void.
Baptism, however, whether the Lord’s or our own, doesn’t simply establish a personal relationship with God in the Spirit, but rather initiates the recipient into the household of God, a community of faith. Even Jesus, once baptized and emerging from the desert ready for ministry, is moved to form a community, companions for the work of the Gospel. So too for those initiated through the waters of baptism and anointing in every age—life in Christ is life in community.
It is the responsibility of this community of faith, wherever and however we each experience it along our journey in discipleship, to remind us of our true identity in Christ. If we cannot hear the voice of God speaking that we are “Beloved” when in the company of Church, the Body of Christ, we are failing the Lord and one another.
Perhaps over the past 10 months or more since the full on-set of Covid-19, we have felt individually and as a people, anything but “Beloved.” In a country, Church, and world that loves to prey on our inadequacies and poverties, perhaps the reminders of our true identity have been few and far between.
“All who are thirsty, come to the water! Come receive without paying, without cost.” May we extend this same generosity from which we have received to others, especially those who are in desperate need to experience themselves as “Beloved.”
Father Berinti serves as pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Melbourne Beach.