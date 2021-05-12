On the Solemnity of the Ascension of Our Lord, there is a question that I always find helpful to consider: Is Jesus still human in heaven? When I have asked that question and not made it too obvious what answer I want to hear, many people say that they believe that Jesus stopped being human when he ascended to heaven. They imagine him as a pure spirit. When he went to heaven, he left his humanity behind. If this were true, though, then humanity would have been something Jesus put on when He came to the world to save us, like a piece of clothing or a disguise. There would not have been a true “incarnation, since the Son of God would not have truly “become man” eternally.”
In case you have not figured it out yet, the right answer is yes. In our first reading today, we read, “When he had said this, as they were looking on, he was lifted up, and a cloud took him from their sight” (Acts 1:9). In the Gospel we hear, “So then the Lord Jesus, after he spoke to them, was taken up into heaven and took his seat at the right hand of God” (Mark 16:19).
“He was lifted up.” “He was taken up into heaven.” That “he” is the same Jesus who was conceived by the Holy Spirit in the womb of Mary. It is the same Jesus who was born in Bethlehem. It is the same “he” who died on the cross. It is the same Jesus who rose from the dead.
Why does this question matter? Every Sunday we say in the Creed: “For us men and for our salvation he came down from heaven, and by the Holy Spirit was incarnate of the Virgin Mary, and became man.” Jesus became man and remains man for all eternity. In the Collect for this Solemnity of the Ascension, we pray in these words: “make us rejoice with devout thanksgiving, for the Ascension of Christ your Son is our exaltation, and, where the Head has gone before in glory, the Body is called to follow in hope” (Roman Missal). If Jesus were not still a man, then His ascension would not be “our exaltation.” If He were no longer one of us, would not be able to hope that would “follow in hope” to where he has gone.
In St. Paul’s Letter to the Ephesians, we read of God’s power working in Christ, “raising him from the dead and seating him at his right hand in the heavens, far above every principality, authority, power, and dominion” (1:20). This is the life that we are called to live, with and in Christ.
The Ascension is the great feast of hope, as it allows us to see where we are headed. In this moment in history when we so much need hope, really appreciating the message of the Ascension is of huge importance. It is possible to share the glory of Jesus only if it is our glorified humanity that he has taken to heaven. Thus it is essential for us to profess that Jesus in heaven is true God and true man. It is he who is seated at the right hand of God the Father, and, thus, he has opened for us the way to share the life of God forever.
Father Alfredo Hernandez is rector/president of St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boyton Beach.
