Sunday, Dec. 11
Third Sunday of Advent
Is 35:1-6a, 10; Ps 146:6-7, 8-9, 9-10; Jas 5:7-10; Mt 11:2-11
“The day is at hand,” Paul wrote (Romans 13:12). His words echoed the prophet Isaiah who looked forward to the peaceable kingdom “on that day.” On that day when Jesus Christ comes again in glory, “the eyes of the blind be opened, the ears of the deaf be cleared; then will the lame leap like a stag, then the tongue of the mute will sing.” Not only will humanity rejoice. Creation itself will be restored to splendor. “The desert and the parched land will exult; the steppe will rejoice and bloom. They will bloom with abundant flowers” (Isaiah 35:5-6, 1-2).
Glorious in paint, but you cannot blame John the Baptist for asking Jesus, “Are you the one to come?” Yes, Jesus gave sight to the blind but only to a handful. Yes, one or two lame men got up and walked. The desert remained as dry and dead as before. Was he really the one Isaiah promised would come?
Gil Scott-Heron wrote a poem (later a song) titled “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised.” Directed toward those in the Black liberation movements in the 1960s, one way of reading the poem is that the Black population would not see the revolution on television because they would be in the streets making the revolution.
Writing in the lectionary commentary series “Connections,” Daniel Smith-Christopher compared that poem’s meaning to the gospel. Jesus chided the crowds who flocked to see John the Baptist in the desert. Did they go to see someone dressed in fine clothing? Or a prophet? Amazingly, Jesus pronounced those in the kingdom of God greater than even John.
The Advent of the Lord will not be televised. We who have encountered the Lord and his saving power are not content to sit on the sidelines and watch the kingdom of God on television. As we await the Advent of the Lord, we are in the streets feeding the hungry and giving drink to the thirsty. Anointed by the Spirit, we are proclaiming glad tidings to the poor.
Juan Diego saw roses in December. Bringing the roses to the bishop, he related to the bishop his vision of the lady. The roses did not change the Spanish system enslaving the Mexican people. But what Juan Diego said gave hope that “that day” would come.
The Mexicans heard that Our Lady of Guadalupe was with them in their misery. Coming to believe in God’s love for them and his will to save them, millions converted to the Catholic faith. All because Juan Diego told what he saw and heard!
We are to tell what we hear, for others need such hope. Hearers and heralds, we are to show what we have seen.
To take to prayer: What signs of “that day” have you seen and heard? How would you answer John the Baptist’s question?
Father David Scotchie is the pastor of Nativity Catholic Church, Longwood. He is a priest of the Diocese of Orlando
Fourth Sunday of Advent
Isaiah 7:10-14
Psalm 24
Romans 1:1-7
Matthew 1:18-24
The Christmas concert highlight for the kids was not the choir singing religious songs accompanied by organ and brass ensemble. The best part was when Santa and two elves arrived. As the choir sang “We wish you a merry Christmas,” the little ones screamed, “Santa!!!”
We love Santa. Soft and cuddly, you can ask Santa for your heart’s desire—the Barbie doll sparkle series, Spike the Fine Motor Hedgehog, a Harley-Davidson Tricycle, a Playstation 5. Then we grow up.
That’s the way it was with King Ahaz. Like any grown-up, he had to be practical in his plans.
The Lord had other plans. “The LORD spoke to Ahaz, saying: Ask for a sign from the LORD, your God; let it be deep as the netherworld, or high as the sky!” (Isaiah 7:10). The Lord sounded a bit like Santa Claus. Isaiah the prophet advised King Ahaz to trust God to deliver the Kingdom of Judah from the Assyrian army. Ask for a sign of his faithfulness!
King Ahaz disingenuously replied, “I will not tempt the Lord.” In truth, Ahaz did not want a sign. He believed neither in Santa Claus nor in the Lord. Being a realist, he cut a deal with the Assyrian empire to forestall an invasion.
We worship God on Sunday. Monday through Saturday, it is survival of the fastest. Our inner King Ahaz puts his trust in the marketplace, politics, and our own abilities. As a church, we hedge on losing social prominence or cultural relevance.
God did not take “No” for an answer. He promised that a virgin will bear a son. They will call him Emmanuel. The son will be the sign that God is with us.
Bishop Noonan of Orlando wrote a pastoral letter on the Eucharist. He asked that priests and deacons speak about the Eucharist in every homily during the coming liturgical year. The title of his pastoral letter is, “The Eucharist: God Among Us.”
God is among us in the Eucharist. He comes in word and sacrament to strengthen us in holiness. The Eucharist is the sign and instrument of our salvation. Even though we are not worthy to receive him, he gives himself to us. He is with us.
The Assyrian empire overran the northern kingdom in 722 BC and shaved it “with the razor” (Isaiah 7:20). In 587 BC the Babylonians captured the southern kingdom. King Ahaz had chosen poorly.
Even though we are unfaithful and disobedient as King Ahaz, the Lord is with us. He gives us Joseph, husband of Mary, as a model how we can do better than Ahaz and, no matter how sketchy it looks, trust in the Lord. “When Joseph awoke, he did as the angel of the Lord had commanded him and took his wife into his home” (Matthew 1:24).
In the climactic battle of the original Star Wars movie, the hero Luke Skywalker piloted his space plane on the critical bombing run. He heard the voice of his mentor, “Luke, use the Force.” To win the battle, he had to set aside reliance on targeting machines and trust instead on the Force. In my view, George Lucas owes a debt to Isaiah.
Long after we are done singing “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel,” we proclaim the good news of Christmas every time we say to one another, “The Lord be with you.”
To take to prayer: When were you like Ahaz? When was your faith like Joseph’s?
