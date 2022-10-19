Sunday, Oct. 23
Sir 35:12-14, 16-18; Ps 34:2-3, 17-18, 19, 23; 2 Tm 4:6-8, 16-18; Lk 18:9-14
Generally, the command “you’re grounded!” doesn’t sit well with a young person. It’s a sign of failure or the consequences of engaging in forbidden behavior. Being grounded is not something of which to be proud.
Taking our cue from the parable of the Pharisee and tax collector observed in the temple precincts, however, being “grounded” seems to win the day when it comes to presenting oneself before God in prayer. The tax collector is traditionally lauded for his humility, which at root, comes from the word humus, meaning dirt or ground. To be humble is to be grounded, grounded especially in the truth.
Both of these individuals come before God assuming two very different positions. Jesus tells us that the Pharisee takes up “his position,” which, from the sounds of it, is anything but grounded. We get the sense that while he kept the words to himself, his body language spoke volumes. And while he believes he is reminding God (something, for some strange reason, people at prayer often seem to think God needs when we are addressing God with our particular situations) about the truth of who he is and who (thankfully) he is not, the Pharisee speaks not truth, only inflated misperception.
The tax collector also assumes his position, “standing off at a distance.” He recognizes, even before opening his mouth, the truth of who he is before the Lord, someone totally dependent upon God, the God who already is quite well aware of his story and his simple desire for mercy.
We easily conclude after hearing this simple, straightforward parable that, of the two people engaged in prayer, God’s favorite is the tax collector, while the Pharisee plays the presumptuous villain.
But before we settle into a smoothly cleaved dichotomy between good prayer person and bad prayer person, we hear echoes of our first reading from Sirach, where the wisdom writer proclaims, God “knows no favorites.” And yet, then goes on to outline exactly the kind of people God at least leans in the direction of, if not outright favors: the oppressed, widows, orphans.
Even as St. Paul pours his heart out to Timothy, coming now to the end of the race, his tone initially seems to tilt in the direction of the Pharisaical prayer script, tooting his own horn about his accomplishments amidst suffering for the sake of the gospel. But in the end, St. Paul becomes grounded once again as he declares “to God be the glory forever and ever”—not glory to my labors for the gospel.
The psalmist also helps pull us back to earth, like the tax collector, lest our prayer lift us too high above the clouds, or for that matter, above the “rest of humanity,” whom we deem to be sinners, or faithless, or simply not as devotionally or dogmatically grounded as we believe ourselves to be. “I will bless the Lord,” and not, as the Pharisee did, myself at all times.
The Word of God for this Thirtieth Sunday presents us with multiple voices lifted in prayer. I suspect that on any given day, or in the middle of any type of prayer in which we might engage, each of us fluctuates between solid grounding in truth and wafting up into the spiritual cloud deck, sailing beyond the truth of who we are and who we are not as we come before the Lord.
Let us take up our “positions” as we gather for prayer on the Lord’s Day, and in the days following, as did the tax collector, grounded in truth, offering as few words as possible, and completely reliant upon God’s work within and around us, and not upon the quantity or quality of what we bring to the table.
Father Ben Berinti C.PP.S. is the pastor of both Immaculate Conception Parish on Melbourne Beach and St. Joseph Parish in Palm Bay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.