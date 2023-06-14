Ex 19:2-6a; Ps 100:1-2, 3, 5; Romans 5:6-11; Mt 9:36—10:8
God made Adam and Eve. As their Father, he also made rules.
God: See that tree? Don’t eat its fruit.
Adam: Why not.
God: Because I said so.
So they ate it. That evening, God came looking for them.
God: Who told you to eat it?
Adam: Eve made me.
Eve: Did not.
Adam: Did too.
God severely punished Adam and Eve. He gave them children of their own.
With all the joys and sorrow they bring, children give you fathers a special bond with God the Father. You know well what God puts up with.
A favorite time of my day is prayer in the morning. I sit on the back porch and pray the Liturgy of the Hours. I read something spiritual and the readings for daily Mass. Above all, I spend time with God the Father. I talk through recent conversations. I look at the birds in the backyard. I remember things from long ago. Just like spending time with my own father, the morning prayer renews me. I, too, am a father through ordination, but first I am a child of God the Father. I could not be a good father without time with God the Father.
The first reading for Sunday from the Book of Exodus reveals God the Father. The Lord reminds the people through Moses how he defeated the Egyptians, guided and protected them in their journey through the deadly desert, and brought them to his holy mountain. The Lord did all this before the Israelites knew him let alone did anything to deserve these blessings. The Lord God provided and protected as pure gift. He was their father before they were his children.
They say that any boy can be a daddy, but it takes a man to be a father. In other words, a father raises a child to mature life. A father leads his family spiritually. He cannot do this alone. The daily time we spend with God the Father makes us fathers better able to lead our family spiritually.
Today when people say, “Congratulations! Happy Father’s Day,” and give you a Father’s Day greeting card and a beer, you and I can say to them, “Thank you”, and lift up a quiet prayer. “Thank you, God, for making us men fathers.”
To take to prayer: Spend twenty minutes quality time with God our Father.
Father David Scotchie is a priest and pastor in the Diocese of Orlando.
