Today we celebrate the Solemnity of the Epiphany or the manifestation of the One that God promised of old to be the Messiah King of Israel. The Gospel of Matthew reveals the manifestation of God’s Holy Messiah King  to Wise Men as they journey under the guiding light of a star. Memorialized in the hymn “We Three Kings of Orient Are,” let us spiritually walk with the Wise Men under the guiding light of this star and behold the Epiphany of our Lord Jesus Christ.

‘Bethlehem,’ which means city of bread, was a small town, located a few miles outside of the Capital of Jerusalem. Around 1000 B.C,. in the little town of Bethlehem, a baby boy named David was born. Of all the young people in Israel, it was this young man, David, who would be chosen by God to be the great ruler and king of his people. For this reason, Bethlehem would be called The City of David. God promised to David that he would have an heir whose kingdom would never end (2 Samuel 7:16). God, speaking through the Prophet Micah, proclaims: “And you, O Bethlehem, though you are small…out of you will come for me one who shall rule over Israel, whose origins are from of old, from everlasting” (Dead Sea Scrolls, Micah 5:2). Who will this child be whose origins are from everlasting ages and whose kingdom will never end?

