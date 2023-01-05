Today we celebrate the Solemnity of the Epiphany or the manifestation of the One that God promised of old to be the Messiah King of Israel. The Gospel of Matthew reveals the manifestation of God’s Holy Messiah King to Wise Men as they journey under the guiding light of a star. Memorialized in the hymn “We Three Kings of Orient Are,” let us spiritually walk with the Wise Men under the guiding light of this star and behold the Epiphany of our Lord Jesus Christ.
‘Bethlehem,’ which means city of bread, was a small town, located a few miles outside of the Capital of Jerusalem. Around 1000 B.C,. in the little town of Bethlehem, a baby boy named David was born. Of all the young people in Israel, it was this young man, David, who would be chosen by God to be the great ruler and king of his people. For this reason, Bethlehem would be called The City of David. God promised to David that he would have an heir whose kingdom would never end (2 Samuel 7:16). God, speaking through the Prophet Micah, proclaims: “And you, O Bethlehem, though you are small…out of you will come for me one who shall rule over Israel, whose origins are from of old, from everlasting” (Dead Sea Scrolls, Micah 5:2). Who will this child be whose origins are from everlasting ages and whose kingdom will never end?
In our first reading today, Isaiah prophesies that tributaries of foreign nations shall come looking for this future king. This means that they are Gentiles, people of a different faith, coming to give homage to the King of the Jews. They come bearing gifts of gold and frankincense, that “nations shall walk by your light and kings by your shining radiance” (Isaiah 60:3-6). Gold was often given as a gift to a king, a symbol of the crown and scepter. Incense was a gift usually reserved for the Worship of God as priests would burn it in sacrificial offering. The Epiphany of this great king will occur when “a star shall come forth out of Jacob and a scepter shall rise out of Israel” (Numbers 24:17). One thousand years after the birth of King David, Bethlehem will now be under the shadow of a new and very bright star. For in the City of David is born the King of kings whose Kingdom has no boundaries, whose reign never ends, whose origin is from everlasting. To Him people of all nations shall come and walk in the light of his shining radiance.
As Isaiah had predicted long ago, the Wise Men in today’s Gospel (Matthew 2) bring a powerful completion to this prophesy. The Magi were most likely scientist-philosophers, possibly from the ancient city of Petra or from Persia, who spent their evenings gazing upon the night sky. Men of faith but also students of science, they did not find a contradiction between faith and science, but rather a complimentary path towards the truth of the world around them. When a large star appeared that seemed out of the ordinary, it must have been both prophetic and curious to them. So they were led on a journey by the evidence presented before them, a star whose guiding light would bring them to Bethlehem, the City of David.
And what did they discover? A young child with his mother and foster-father. I wonder if they had second thoughts about their discovery! Somehow they realized this was no ordinary child they were brought to as they gave him gold for a King, incense for God and myrrh for burial.
We are not entirely different then the wise men from afar. We are people of different nations, backgrounds, creeds and sciences. The Star of Bethlehem does not discriminate; its light never goes away. May you and I be led by the guiding light of faith, to behold the Epiphany of this child, playing with Mary and Joseph, in the city of David. Let us bring not only gifts of gold, frankincense or myrrh, but the gift of our hearts and lives as we worship Him in faith.
