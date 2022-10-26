Sunday, Oct. 30
Wis 11:22-12:2; Ps 145:1-2, 8-9, 10-11, 13, 14; 2 Thes 1:11-2:2; Lk 19:1-10
On a recent visit to Chicago, I was reminded of how much I loved to climb to the top of the (then) Sears Tower or the John Hancock Building, and to gaze down upon the immenseness of the city. No matter how many visitors I took to these places when I lived in Chicago, I never tired of the opportunity.
There is a beauty, serenity, and a sense of order that exists when looking down at Chicago from the perch of the 103rd or 98th floor of a magnificent skyscraper. Mostly, this is because everything seems so small, almost microscopic, from that vantage point. Not only do the massive problems, worries, tragedies, and dangers of the city shrink and seem miniscule, but I too seem small and insignificant, a mere speck of sand in the vast ocean of the city.
We have a cultural bias against smallness; we are much more into the super-sizing of life. Super-sized homes, vacations, portions of food, finances, and pedigrees—even super-sizing spiritual practices and ritual activities. We tend to think bigger is better!
However, our scriptures for this 31st Sunday fly in the face of this kind of thinking and living. Smallness plays large in God’s challenging words for this week.
The Book of Wisdom begins with a thought that, at first glance, might seem to reduce us to inconsequence. “Before the Lord the whole universe [including you and me] is as a grain from a balance, or a drop of morning dew come down upon the earth.” You mean all we amount to—all our work, effort, striving, even for holiness—don’t really matter? And not only are each of us but a “drop of dew,” everything we work for evaporates just as quickly. Hardly encouragement to be engaged in our life’s work, or for that matter, even the tasks of discipleship.
And yet, there is something incredibly freeing to be counted amidst the droplets from heaven that cover the morning grass and fade with the sun’s rising. Being small, inconsequential, under the radar, and liberated from thinking that everything we do is incredibly important has a way of reducing our daily stress. The reality and truth of our smallness actually can enlarge us, at least in the way God intends for us to live—that is, in God’s fullness, not in our own.
Zacchaeus, small in stature, gets pushed up and away “because of the crowd.” No matter whether we are physically tall or short, there is so much in our lives that prevents us from “seeing Jesus.” Many activities, opinions, responsibilities, worries and anxieties, obligations and commitments crowd into our lives, and add to the misperception that we too must become super-sized to handle all of this. For Zacchaeus, smaller is better, and because of his less than skyscraping stature, Jesus invites himself to this wealthy tax collector’s home for dinner. Over and over again, the gospels demonstrate Jesus’ keen eye for the diminutive, the tiny, those who are so easily and readily passed over by others. The small, rather than the large, seems to be Jesus’ preference!
Ultimately, it is not through our own efforts, even those we super-size, which bring about God’s holy desires. St. Paul’s Letter to the Thessalonians makes sure we understand this, when he tells us that God “powerfully brings to fulfillment every good purpose and every effort of faith.” And I would add, God can and does certainly turn even half-hearted purposes and efforts of faith into something worthwhile for God’s purposes.
Perhaps this week, we might suspend our penchant for thinking bigger is better, or refrain from imagining we need to super-size everything we do to please God. The Lord has a particular eye for those who are small, and perhaps like Zacchaeus, Jesus will catch sight of us “dewy drops” and come to stay with us for a spell.
Father Ben Berinti C.PP.S. is the pastor of both Immaculate Conception Parish on Melbourne Beach and St. Joseph Parish in Palm Bay.
