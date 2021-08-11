Sunday, Aug. 15
Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Rv 11:19a; 12:1-6a, 10ab; Ps 45:10, 11, 12, 16; 1 Cor 15:20-27; Lk 1:39-56
What if the Blessed Virgin Mary had not been assumed into heaven? What if Mary, body and soul, had not been taken up? What if her body were buried in Asia Minor?
Saint Peter is buried in Rome underneath St. Peter’s Basilica. What if Mary were buried in Ephesus underneath a beautiful basilica where people and popes made pilgrimages, lit candles, and witnessed miracles?
We know that death is the fruit of sin. The sin of hate, for example, led to mass shootings at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland and the Pulse night club in Orlando. The sin of racism has borne fruit in segregation, slavery, the Holocaust, and genocide. The degradation of human life has led to countless abortions where one heart is stopped and another is broken.
Sin leads not only to physical death. Sin leads to spiritual death. The sin of lust leads to the death of intimacy and friendship. St. Augustine saw envy as “the diabolical sin.” “From envy are born hatred, detraction, calumny, joy caused by the misfortune of a neighbor, and displeasure caused by his prosperity” (Catechism, 2539). The seven deadly sins are called mortal for a reason.
Death is final. Where there was something, now there is nothing. Death is the fruit of sin.
Sin produces death because it divides. God created peoples to be united and full of life. Sin divides brother against brother, nation against nation. Divide a frog into its body parts and you still have a frog, only it is dead. Sin divides and kills.
Sin even divides the soul from the body, producing the death of each and every one of us (Catechism, 650). The body lies dead in the earth while the soul awaits judgment, and we mourn the dead. What God created to be united and full of life is divided and dead.
If the Blessed Virgin Mary were dead and buried, her body in the earth and her soul awaiting judgment, she would still be subject to the power of sin. Her death would mean that God had not been able to create her pure and immaculate, free of sin, and full of grace. The grace of her son, our Lord Jesus Christ, would not have been enough to conquer sin and death. He rose from the dead, but his victory would have been only his, not Mary’s nor ours. If Mary were dead and buried, sin and death would still have the final word. We would have no hope.
However, there is no tomb for Mary in Ephesus. There is no basilica over her body.
Instead, she lives. God has taken up the Blessed Virgin Mary, body and soul, into heavenly glory. Christ has won the victory over sin and death not only for himself, but for Mary. She shares in his resurrection, body and soul. Her assumption anticipates our hope in the resurrection.
With the Angels, we rejoice and praise the Son of God. “Now have salvation and power come, and the Kingdom of our God and the authority of his Anointed One” (Rev 12:1).
To take to prayer: Pray the Glorious Mysteries of the Rosary including the 4th Mystery, the Assumption of Mary.
Father David Scotchie is pastor of Nativity Parish in Longwood.
