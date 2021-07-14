Sunday, July 18
Jer 23:1-6; Ps 23:1-3, 3-4, 5, 6;
Eph 2:13-18; Mk 6:30-34
Being a parent these days can be a tough task when it comes to making right decisions for children. Good parents strive to nourish, support, protect and direct their children so that they can stand on their own when the time comes to live in our big and challenging world. On the other hand, the absence of nourishing, supporting, protecting and directing children are red flags of bad parenting. True shepherding, like parenting, requires personal sacrifice and commitment to do what is right, which is not always pleasant or easy. Despite failed religious and political leadership, God reminds his people both now and then that he will not leave us abandoned. God will gather and nourish us in his son, Jesus. He is our true shepherd and king.
In our first reading from the Prophet Jeremiah, God calls out the King and religious leaders of ancient Israel who were failing in their duties. Instead of nourishing, supporting, protecting and directing those under their care to keep God’s commandments, they chose to neglect this work and entertain evil deeds (Jer. 23:2). Sensing weakness, the Satanic wolf walked into the gates of the pasture — to scatter, isolate and consume the sheep. Not long after this unheeded warning, the Babylonian empire conquered Jerusalem in 587AD killing the last Davidic King, destroying Solomon’s Temple and enslaving the people for forty years. If we choose the easy way out by letting people do whatever they want because we want to be liked and have less conflict —what do you think the result of this will be? There are other forces out there that are very evil and will fill the void if we fail to do our part. In the face of failed human leadership, God promises that he will provide a King, a descendant of David whose name will be called “the LORD our Righteousness.”
God fulfills this promise by sending his only son into the world to become human like us in all things but sin. Like sheep gone astray because of our unrighteousness, Jesus comes to collect us back into the fold of God. This is the theme of our second reading this Sunday from St. Paul’s letter to the Ephesians. Jesus not only seeks the lost sheep of Israel but he calls every human person, from every language, nation and race to turn to him in faith, forming the one united family of God, the Church. Notice the difference between the actions of Jesus and the failed kings and religious leaders mentioned in our first reading from the Prophet Jeremiah. Jesus refuses the temptation to bask in earthly power and pleasure. He doesn’t take the easy way out by letting people do whatever they want. Because of his deeply challenging messages he will suffer rejection, live in poverty, be abandoned by his disciples and ultimately suffer death on the cross. Jesus reveals himself as the Good Shepherd promised by God, the King of kings who loves us to death.
Let us pray for our leaders both civil and religious not to take the easy way out but to follow the narrow path of the truth. This week let us approach the LORD our Righteousness with a heart of faith so that he may reign over our hearts, shepherding us unto eternal life.
Father Brian Campbell is a priest of the Diocese of Palm Beach
