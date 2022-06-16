Sunday, June 19
The Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ
Gn 14:18-20; Ps 110:1, 2, 3, 4; 1 Cor 11:23-26; Lk 9:11b-17
My first coming to the Lord’s Table to receive his Most Holy Body and Blood was incredibly memorable, but not primarily for the reason you might think.
While the photo of me maneuvering into the Communion line clearly shows tears gathering into pools in the corners of my eyes, everything up until this moment was dominated by a different concern. Turns out, I was sitting directly behind a classmate who had contracted poison ivy the day before the celebration! Along with focusing on his heroic avoidance of scratching himself, I spent more time worrying about an accidental touch that might spread the rash to me.`
However, once I entered the solemn procession, ending at the Communion rail of St. Elizabeth Church, the power of the Lord’s Body and Blood became a permanent fixture in my life.
Our Scriptures for this solemnity are brief, but all three, each in their own way, point to something profound that was first revealed to me in one of my all-time favorite books on the Eucharist, Monika Hellwig’s “The Eucharist and the Hunger of the World.”
I first encountered this text my senior year in college, and it continues to resonate with me all these years later. Hellwig reminds her readers that at the heart of the Eucharist is not primarily the consuming of food, which is the Lord’s Body and Blood. Rather, the central action of the Eucharist is the sharing of food, which is the Lord’s Body and Blood. This is no mere matter of semantics, for the focus of each action makes an incredible difference. Both actions end up in nourishment, for sure; but sharing provides a deeper, broader and richer form of nourishment.
Although our reading from Genesis might be missed if the Assembly turns away for a brief moment, we see the nascent pattern of sharing that eventually will become the “bread and wine” transformed into Christ’s Body and Blood. Melchizedek shares sustenance with Abram, who in return, shares one tenth of his possessions with the priest-king.
The passage from 1 Corinthians speaks to the kind of sharing in which a Eucharistic community must engage if it is to “eat and drink worthily.” Recall that the brief passage we hear today is part of a larger Pauline admonition on the lack of sharing that is corrupting the Corinthian community’s celebration of the Lord’s Supper.
Finally, Luke’s classic text is rife with various levels of sharing, as the multitude is eventually fed: someone steps up to share the laughably meager supply of loaves and fish with the disciples; the disciples, in their desperation, share these with the Lord; the Lord instructs the vast crowd to gather into smaller communities, thus making the sharing of food more inviting; then the Lord blesses, breaks and shares the new bounty with the disciples, who then are specifically instructed to share it with the community; and finally, twelve wicker baskets remain, meaning others not present at this miracle will be able to share a taste of the Lord’s gifts.
While we most certainly will gather to eat the Lord’s Body broken for us, and to drink the Lord’s Blood poured out on our behalf, let us remember that the central action that Christ left us to “do in remembrance of me,” is not coming to eat food, but rather coming to share food. We are not passive recipients of the Lord’s very self; rather, we are active members of his Body and Blood, a community nourished and then sent by the Lord.
As Hellwig reminds us, “to be nourished by Jesus as the bread of life, means to come to share in his life and his life is to be for others in the most concrete way.”
Father Berinti serves as pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Melbourne Beach.
