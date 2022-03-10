Saint Patrick, pray for us!

At the age of sixteen Patrick was kidnapped from his village in Roman Britain and taken to Ireland as a slave. Sold to a local king, he spent six years as a shepherd with only sheep and fields for companions. He eventually escaped through two hundred miles of Irish countryside, stowed away on a boat in Wexford, and returned to England.
The ordeal deepened Patrick’s faith. He believed his sufferings and deliverance had been ordained for some purpose. After studying for the priesthood in Gaul, he had a dream in which Irish voices, the voices of those who had stolen his youth, cried out for him to return. In 432, he returned to the land of his oppressors not to punish them but to devote himself to their salvation.
From his years as a slave among the Irish, he knew that the Druid people worshipped the sun. Patrick took their primitive belief and baptized it when he placed the circle of the sun on the cross, and so created the Celtic cross. He explained how the Blessed Trinity, like the three leaves and one stem of the common Shamrock, was both one God and three Persons.
I have been told that Ireland is the only nation converted to Christianity without violence. No Christian armies imposed Christianity. No Christian king required his followers to convert.
His spiritual conquest of Ireland followed the prior victory of love over the anger and bitterness in his own heart. “If I have any worth, it is to live my life for God so as to teach these peoples; even though some of them still look down on me.”
He changed from a Briton to a slave to a missionary priest and bishop. He was not born Irish, but he gave his life for the Irish. Through Patrick’s transformation, God transformed the Celtic nation from pagan sun worshippers to Catholic believers.
The fruit of Patrick’s transformation of Ireland has reached through fifteen centuries and made the Church of Florida what it is today. Skim the lists of priests in the dioceses of Florida and you will meet half the clans of Ireland—Cooney, Bluett, Walsh, Henry, Shea, Delaney, Page, O’Dwyer, Barry, Gallagher and Quilligan. Even today’s bishops of Florida such as Bishop John Noonan are sons of the Emerald Isle.
During Lent, we fast, pray, and give alms that God transform us from relying on ourselves to putting our trust in God. We plead that our parishes are transformed into a field hospital for the broken, hurting, and lost. As leaven makes bread rise and delicious to eat, the Church of Florida works with the Florida legislature to protect human life and dignity and the family.
One rainy windy day, our tour bus pulled into the parking lot of Down Cathedral in Downpatrick. Just before we opened the bus doors, the rain and wind stopped. The sun came out. We wasted no time finding the grave where it is said that St. Patrick was buried. We laid on the puddled slab the rosaries, statues, crucifixes and religious items we had collected during a week of touring. No need for holy water, the gray rock slab was covered with Irish rainwater. We thanked God for St. Patrick and the people of Ireland. We asked that the Lord bless our religious items and so strengthen our faith like Patrick’s. Once we had returned to the bus, the wind and rain resumed.
Saint Patrick, pray for us!
To take to prayer: What has been a transforming ordeal in your life?
Father Scotchie is the pastor of Nativity Catholic Church, Longwood
