Sunday, Oct. 16
Ex 17:8-13; Ps 121:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8; 2 Tm 3:14-4:2; Lk 18:1-889
For as long as I can remember, I have always loved the movie "The Wizard of Oz," but more importantly, the book by L. Frank Baum on which it is based. Well, to be honest, “always” is a bit of an exaggeration, since I was quite terrified as a little boy, watching the movie alone in our basement game room, where, quite frankly, I believed all sorts of unnatural things made their home after dark.
In the book "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz", the Tin Woodman is a fascinating individual to study. His story leading up to why he is missing a heart is too lengthy to relate here, but at one point, after learning he might be able to travel to the Wizard for help, he tells Dorothy and the Scarecrow:
“There came a day (that) I was left to stand in the woods until you came to help me. It was a terrible thing to undergo, but during the year I stood there, I had time to think that the greatest loss I had known was the loss of my heart. No one can love who has not a heart, and so I am resolved to ask Oz to give me one.”
The Word of God for this Sunday faces us with the pain of heart loss, but also offers an antidote for healing and restoration. We all are familiar with losing heart over relationships, worldly cares, jobs, missed opportunities, sickness and death. But the gospel of Luke has Jesus side-reference that it is possible to become weary of heart, lose heart even in prayer!
Look at Moses’ experience in the passage from Exodus. Here is the greatest prophet and spiritual leader of the entire Old Testament, but even he was wearied by his fellow Israelites, losing heart throughout their desert sojourn, losing heart because of “stiff-necked people.”
We find him today, in the battle against the Amalekites, trying to remain strong, with upraised hands, so the victory might come to Israel. However, he cannot maintain his strength as he and the people endure a long and punishing struggle.
But then, we learn the first antidote for tiring and weary hearts—the assistance of others, the necessity of community.
Although Moses parted the Red Sea, received the tablets on thundering Mount Sinai, and experienced God face to face—even he could not be sustained through his own power. Aaron and Hur come to his aid and support his hands, so they remained steady.
Community is a powerful antidote for broken, strained and wounded hearts. So often in our culture, we insist on going it alone, because reliance on others is seen as weakness. But Jesus did not begin his public ministry as a one person show; he soon invited others to join him, and never allowed them to go forth in ministry without being accompanied by at least another person.
In St. Paul’s Second Letter to Timothy, we learn of an equally potent medicine, antidote for loss of heart—sacred scripture. Paul tells Timothy that sacred scripture is “capable of giving you wisdom for salvation,” and it is “useful for teaching and training,” for equipping believers for all that threatens our hearts.
Like the Tin Woodman, I suspect that the most painful wounds of our lives come when we lose heart. For loss of heart always leads to loss of love—both offering it and receiving it. In the words of the Tin Woodman, “no one can love who has not a heart.”
May we be fortified by the Word of God and the communities of the faithful to which we are united as the Body of Christ, for we rely not on the Wizard of Oz to restore us, but rather as the psalmist proclaims today, “our help is from the Lord”!
Father Ben Berinti C.PP.S. is the pastor of both Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Melbourne Beach and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Palm Bay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.