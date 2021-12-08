Sunday, Dec. 12
Third Sunday of Advent
Zep 3:14-18a; Is 12:2-3, 4, 5-6.; Phil 4:4-7; Lk 3:10-18
John the Baptist would make a no-nonsense homilist at an Advent penance liturgy. “Prepare the way of the Lord, make straight his paths!” Rancid in animal skins, he would stomp past the pulpit and throw dried insects at the pews. “Repent!”
The traumatized faithful in the first rows would do anything to make him stop. “What should we do?”
Not a gentle word from John such as, “The Lord is merciful.” No comforting story about a lost sheep. He would hit where it hurts—money! “Whoever has two cloaks should share with the person who has none. And whoever has food should do likewise.” To those with authority, “Do not practice extortion.”
John would just be warming up. “Repent! You take for granted those you love, lose your temper especially with children, do the right thing for the wrong reason, blame others, indulge in self-righteous outrage, ignore the truth about yourselves, listen only to those who agree with you, want what other people have, use people and love things, carry grudges, fail to forgive, fail to ask for forgiveness, talk about people behind their backs, neglect to care for others, not own up to obsessions, throw pity parties, view pornography, embellish the truth to make yourselves look good, entertain vengeful fantasies, ignore the unpopular people, take what is not yours, keep silent instead of standing up for the truth, pass along lies and half-truths on social media, pretend everything is okay when it’s not, refuse to ask for help, generously find fault in others, eat and drink too much of the things that are not good for your bodies, and not say thank-you.”
Catching his breath, John would really lay into it. “And as a people, you pollute the planet, put profits before principles, use refugees and immigrants for political gain, turn to violence to solve your problems, deny the lowly a place at the table, mock and demonize those who disagree with you, hoard wealth while countless go in want, make idols of guns and privacy, wage war on facts, twist the truth, sacrifice the common good to personal freedom, and kill your babies.”
“And don’t hide behind religion,” John would drop his voice with menace. “You flog yourselves when you miss Sunday Mass and take the Lord’s name in vain, yet you watch TV more than you pray, give God what is left and not what is right, let the poor fend for themselves, and do not trust God to give you your daily bread. Repent!”
This Sunday is Gaudete Sunday which means “Rejoice!” If we repent, will John stop? Will repentance give us joy? No. Repentance only prepares the way of the Lord. It is good and necessary, but it is not the reason for our joy.
To repent of our sin is more than to feel sorry for something we got caught doing. To repent means to turn around and go the other way. When we turn back to the Lord, we find the Lord. What brings joy to the world is not what we do but what the Lord does. “He has come to his people and set them free,” proclaimed Zechariah, the father of John the Baptist (Luke 1:68).
In the Sacrament of Reconciliation, we not only repent. We receive the Lord’s gift of pardon and peace. The priest makes the sign of the cross over us and says, “I absolve you of all your sins, in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.”
Before the final hymn “On Jordan’s Bank,” John the Baptist would close the parish penance liturgy with the words of his fellow prophets. “Cry out with joy and gladness: for among you is the great and Holy One of Israel!” (Isaiah 12:6). “Shout for joy, O daughter Zion! Sing joyfully, O Israel!” (Zephaniah 3:14). Repent and rejoice!
To take to prayer: When will you receive the Sacrament of Reconciliation this Advent?
Father David Scotchie is pastor at Nativity Parish in Longwood, in the Diocese of Orlando.
