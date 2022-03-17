Sunday, March 20
Third Sunday of Lent
Ex 3:1-8a, 13-15; Ps 103: 1-2, 3-4, 6-7, 8, 11; 1 Cor 10:1-6, 10-12; Lk 13:1-9
On Ash Wednesday, we processed forward and received ashes. The ashes were a public sign of our repentance from sin. The minister smudged a cross on our forehead and said, “Repent, and believe in the Gospel.”
“Believe in the Gospel.” The Gospel is that the Lord is kind and merciful. When the Israelites were enslaved in Egypt, the merciful God heard their cry. From the burning bush, God sent Moses to free the people (Ex 3:1-8).
God did not distinguish between good Israelites and bad Israelites. Kind and merciful, God freed them all. Before they even knew God, he brought them out of slavery through the Red Sea. He made a covenant with them on Mt. Sinai. He led them to Promised Land. The Lord is kind and merciful. Believe it.
On the other hand, “Repent!” St. Paul wrote that although all the Israelites passed safely through the Red Sea, ate heaven-sent manna, and drank cool water from the desert rock, many perished. Not pleasing to the Lord, they did not live to see the Promised Land. He concludes, “These things have been written down as a warning to us” (1 Cor 10:11).
In other words, just because we come to Mass and are pleasant towards each other, that’s not enough to arrive in heaven. We must bear fruit.
Jesus told a story how it was past time to cut down a certain fig tree. It was not a terrible fig tree. It simply did not bear figs. When the gardener begged and promised to fertilize it, the owner gave the fig tree a one-year stay of execution. The next harvest, the owner will inspect the fig tree. If the fig tree has no fruit, he will command the gardener, “Cut it down” (Lk 13:6-9).
We are living on borrowed time. Like those late-night commercials hawking exercise equipment, “This is a limited time offer. Hurry, by midnight tonight!” There will be a judgment. “Repent, and believe in the Gospel!”
Urgent action is needed to stop the bleeding in Ukraine. Who would hesitate if they could help the millions of Ukrainians being punished by Putin’s bombs and artillery?
The world’s scientists issued their five-year update on climate change. It was bad five years ago. Since then, more coral reefs have died and more species gone extinct. Every day without action adds purgatory on earth for billions of people and generations to come. The poor suffer most.
In comparison, inflation is a modest cut on the finger. Yet even then, urgent action is needed to change course.
If we can point fingers at the need for more deeds and less words to deal with these passing matters of our age, even more we should take urgent action for spiritual matters affecting our eternal souls.
During Lent, parishes hold penance liturgies. We celebrate the Sacrament of Reconciliation and receive pardon and peace. The Lord is kind and merciful.
“Repent, and believe in the Gospel.” Why wait?
To take to prayer: When is your parish penance liturgy?
Father Scotchie is the pastor of Nativity Catholic Church, Longwood
