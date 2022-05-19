Sunday, May 22
Sixth Sunday of Easter
Acts 15:1-2, 22-29; Ps 67:2-3, 5, 6, 8; Rev 21:10-14, 22-23; Jn 14:23-29
Jesus makes a promise in this Sunday’s Gospel that may sound completely unrealistic. It must have sounded that way a little over 100 years ago during the First World War; it must have sounded that way 80 years ago during the Second World War and 50 years ago during the Vietnam War. It certainly is shocking to hear at this time that the people of Ukraine suffer so deeply the effects of a foreign invasion. What is Jesus’ seemingly incredible promise? “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give it to you” (Jn 14:27).
Jesus does not give peace “as the world gives,” but in a new and different way. If we are open to the gift of the Holy Spirit that Jesus also promises — “The Advocate, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in my name, will teach you everything and remind you of all that I told you” (Jn 14:26) — we will be strengthened by the presence of the Holy Spirit in our lives and the life of the Church. Jesus announces that he is going away, but that he will remain present by the power of the Holy Spirit.
We know that Jesus indeed went away, by his passion and death on the Cross, and we know that after his resurrection he would not be present physically with them. At the same time, though, the Holy Spirit is the one who will make Jesus and his teaching present to the Church forever. It is because we know that Jesus is with us that we can receive the peace of Jesus, even in the midst of the worst suffering. I thank God when I think of 30 years of priestly ministry that I have been able to remain in peace, even at the most challenging times. While we pray for peace, as in the absence of war, we know that we can only promote peace when Christ’s peace is truly within us.
Already in the Acts of the Apostles, the evangelizing missionaries of the early Church, seek to help new Christians be at peace. St. Paul and St. Barnabas go to Jerusalem to ask the apostles to clarify the requirements for new Christians. The response begins, “Since we have heard that some of our number who went out without any mandate from us have upset you with their teachings and disturbed your peace of mind” (Acts 15:29). The decision of the Church of Jerusalem, not to require these Gentile Christians to be circumcised or to observe Jewish dietary laws, is specifically designed to help them to know Christ as the one who gives them peace. It is helpful for us to remember this in the Church today. When we seek to introduce people to Christ and the Church, do we do so in a way that calls them into his peace?
When we introduce people into the peace of Christ, then we are inviting people to experience already on earth the life of heaven. Sunday’s Second Reading gives us an picture of the eternal kingdom: “The angel took me in spirit to a great, high mountain and showed me the holy city Jerusalem coming down out of heaven from God” (Rev 21:10). All of the images in this passage allow us to see what we should be tasting each time we gather for the Eucharist, the wedding feast of the Lamb of God, the feast in which Christ himself gives himself to us as the Prince of Peace.
No, it is not incredible to speak of receiving perfect peace while the world is at war. If we are open to the gift of peace that Jesus wants to give us, then we can be instruments of peace. We can bring peace to the Church, as the apostles sought to do in the so-called Council of Jerusalem. We can make believable to the world the truth that the kingdom foretold by the Book of Revelation is not an unreal pipe dream, but is already our deepest reality, a kingdom we are already called to live and experience.
Father Alfredo Hernandez is rector/president of St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach.
