Is 35:4-7a; Ps 146:6-7, 8-9, 9-10; Jas 2:1-5; Mk 7:31-37
When children are baptized, the priest or deacon touches their ears and lips and says words adapted from today’s Gospel: “May the Lord Jesus, who made the deaf to hear and the mute to speak, grant that you may soon receive his word with your ears and profess the faith with your lips, to the glory and praise of God the Father” (Order of Baptism of Children, cf. Mk 7:34). Isaiah had announced that a time would come when the deaf and the mute would hear and speak (cf. Is 35:5–6). In our liturgical tradition we see this great miracle in the context of the life of faith. Being able to hear the word of God and to proclaim it to the world is essential to the Christian life.
What happens when I hear the word and proclaim it? Hopefully it touches my life deeply, so that I can live according to it. We know that if our lives are not coherent with the word we proclaim, then people will scoff at us. Our second reading today continues the very practical theme with which James challenged us last week, calling us today to “show no partiality as you adhere to the faith in our glorious Lord Jesus Christ” (Jas 2:1). Have I really heard Jesus’s word and want to proclaim it, a first place to look for evidence that my life fits that word is the way I treat others. Hence, St. James’s advice is so timely. We know that there remains much discrimination in our country and in the world, based on race, country of origin, religion, ideology, socio-economic group. As Catholic Christians, can we show that we have heard the word and can we proclaim it by treating others with dignity?
Even though there is much injustice in the world, St. James insists that the struggle for unity and reconciliation, especially between those seen by society as having more prestige and those on the “peripheries,” as Pope Francis would say, must begin in the house of the Lord. I remember a story my parents told about their first days in Miami in 1960–1961 There were still laws and practices that treated African-Americans as second class citizens, as was the case throughout the South. They were surprised when they went to Mass and sat near the back and were told that, no, those seats were for the “Coloreds” and they should sit further up. I heard this story many times, and although there are many problems of racial injustice in Latin America as well, seeing this particular injustice in the Church itself was quite a shock for them.
Today perhaps we do not see such obvious signs of discrimination in the Church of Florida, but for all of us it is easier to treat with respect the person who seems to deserve respect, according to the criteria of our society. Thus, I would invite you to consider how you look at people at Church events. How do you judge them? What respect do you show them? This question can be applied and should be to every aspect of our lives, but if respect and charity are lacking in the Church, where will they exist?
Taking all of this a step further, consider all of the recriminations and the vitriol that have marked public discourse and social media in recent years, in Church discussions and in political discussions and more broadly. What would St. James say to us if he had a Facebook or Twitter account? How would he ask us to treat each other? If we have really have our ears and lips opened by Christ, how does that affect the way we treat other people, online and in person?
Perhaps respect is the key word for this discussion. What is the criterion of respect that Christians should have? Is it clothing or skin color or country of origin or career? Is it whether we appreciate the opinions they post or the candidate for whom they voted or their positions on masks or vaccines? Or is it instead the dignity of the children of God? If it is as a child of God that we should see every human being, since he or she has been created in the image and likeness of God and has the destiny of being a son or daughter of the Father in Jesus the Son, should we not treat each person with absolute respect, as if they were a king or a queen, since that person is a coheir of the King of the Universe? This is the word we need to hear and proclaim and live!
Father Alfredo Hernandez is rector/president of St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boyton Beach.
