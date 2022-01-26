Sunday, Jan. 30
My language studies over the years have seen me spend some time trying to learn Latin, New Testament Greek, Spanish, and even French for reading. But let me assure you, I am not even semi-competent in any of these languages. That’s why I hesitate to make the following comment; I should leave language translations to the experts. I can’t help but think the translators of today’s Gospel account from Luke got it wrong!
As the dramatic encounter between Jesus and his fellow townspeople and relatives at the synagogue in Nazareth draws to a close, we hear that the people were so filled with fury that “they rose up, drove him out of the town, and led him to the brow of the hill” intending to hurl him over the edge.
You see, I don’t think it was the people who pushed Jesus to the edge—I believe it was Jesus who pushed them to the edge!
I know people tend to be fickle, and we often change our minds, but what could have happened in the few moments that passed between everyone speaking favorably about Jesus and marveling at the appealing discourse flowing from his lips and the sudden urge to bounce him out of their lives?
I believe the answer lies in the fact that Jesus pushed them to the edge the moment he began saying that it was not “someone else” who is blind, or lame, or trapped, or poor, or in need of changing their ways—it was they! They were the ones who needed to change.
They imagined they had Jesus all figured out; they imagined they had Jesus and his message under control; they imagined they knew exactly what God meant and how God worked with people. They believed had God’s plan all wrapped up in a nice, neat package—and then Jesus disrupted their imaginings—and he pushed them to the edge of what they believed—and it threatened them and filled them with fury.
If we really listen to Jesus’ words and, more importantly, his actions, we will eventually be pushed to the edge of what we believe. But Jesus does so not with the intention of hurling us into guilt, or despair, or fear—but with the intention of helping us gain a new perspective, with the intention of allowing us to see others and ourselves from God’s point of view.
The prophet Jeremiah offers a similar assurance when he proclaims that whatever fights against us following the Lord, whether the resistance comes from without or within—we will not “be crushed” because God only intends fullness of life for us: Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you, before you were born, I dedicated you.”
If, as St. Paul so eloquently declares in the First Letter to the Corinthians, that love is the greatest, prevailing spiritual gift—then it is the love God has for us that empowers us to have the courage to listen when the Lord pushes us to the edge in order to create in us a heart to better know, love and serve God.
I may be wrong about the mistranslation, but I know in my heart that Jesus often pushes me to the edge far more than I do it to him. Yet, it is from that sometimes scary and precarious position called the edge that I have discovered far more about what God is like and what God is asking of me than when I stay in the middle.
How about you?
Father Berinti serves as pastor ofImmaculate Conception Parish in Melbourne Beach.
