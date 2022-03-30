Sunday, April 3
Fifth Sunday of Lent
Is 43:16-21; Ps 126:1-2, 2-3, 4-5, 6; Phil 3:8-14; Jn 8:1-11
Many of us at some point have been called upon for jury duty - a civic responsibility and burden of making a judgment that can effect a person’s life for a long time. The reason why we have a system of law is to provide the framework for a just society, to hold people accountable for their actions and bring recompense to those who have been wronged. A fine line about making judgments is made in this Sunday’s Gospel when a woman was caught in the act of adultery. While we have to make moral decisions and judgments in life, Jesus reminds us of the power of undeserved grace. Summed up in the popular statement “love the sinner, hate the sin” Jesus cautions us about not being so quick to judge people. As Lent is drawing to a close, let us consider the change that repentance brings and that upward calling God has in store for those who turn to him.
Our first reading from the Prophet Isaiah paints a colorful dichotomy for people who have visited the desert regions of Judah and the Jordan. A good tour of the Holy Land reveals the striking features of the Judean Desert – it’s the lowest place on earth, dry, sandy and hot. Morally and spiritually speaking, all of us can feel like that barren, dry desert when we come to terms with the things we are ashamed of, when we realize how we have wasted time and caused damage in other’s lives. Notice in the Gospel that Jesus does not brush off or affirm the woman’s sinful act of adultery. What she did was wrong, yet in that moment of recognizing her immense failure, an opening occurred in her life for the healing grace of God to change her into a saint. Some think that they can never be forgiven and they give up hope. God tells us through Isaiah that he has the power to cause flowing rivers of water to appear in the dry dessert wastelands, that the frightful jackal and vicious ostrich in the desert can become docile creatures who honor God. If God can work these kinds of miracles in nature, He also has the ability to forgive and heal the desert of our souls with the ocean of His Divine Mercy. Given a new chance, Jesus speaks to us the same words he spoke to the woman caught in the act of adultery – go and sin no more.
If we have engaged in the Lenten discipline of fasting, almsgiving and prayer, we recognize with St. Paul in our second reading this Sunday that we are striving to attain the goal of heaven, the final “prize of God’s upward calling in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 3:14). Receiving that second chance from God, learning the sacrificial discipline of Lent, we realize that everything that seemed so important to us before our conversion to God was a waste of time and energy. Our fulfillment will not be in the pleasures of this world, but in God alone. St. Paul tells us this about his former life before meeting Christ in faith: “For his sake I have accepted the loss of all things and I consider them so much rubbish, that I may gain Christ and be found in him” (Phil. 3:8). Thankful for God’s grace, knowing that we did not deserve it, let us receive it and share the good news of salvation with our brothers and sisters who still find themselves in the desert of this world.
Father Brian Campbell is a priest of the Diocese of Palm Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.