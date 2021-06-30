Sunday, July 4
Ez 2:2-5; Ps 123:1-2, 2, 3-4; 2 Cor 12:7-10; Mk 6:1-6
This Sunday we gather with family and friends to celebrate our nation’s Independence Day. Since July 4, 1776, our Founding Fathers have testified that every person is endowed by our Creator with the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. These rights are not given by the government but come from God and it is the role of government to protect and uphold it in law. For this reason people from around the world hope and dream of one day visiting the United States and being a part of our way of life. We are reminded by the sacrifices of our service men and women from the time of the American Revolutionary War up to this day. Our freedom isn’t free, it comes at a great price. The song America The Beautiful and our Sunday Scriptures reminds us that heroes are proved in liberating strife.
In the first reading today God calls Ezekiel to stand up to his own brothers and sisters, the people of Israel and warn them that if they do not repent, God will punish them with the justice due their actions. Imagine being in Ezekiel’s shoes? To be a prophet, perhaps Ezekiel felt alone and afraid to do something unpopular and risky like this. But when God calls, God provides: “the Spirit of the Lord entered me and set me on my feet” (Ez 2:2). Choosing God’s call over fear of what others may think of him, Ezekiel would go down in history as one of the four major prophets. Ezekiel knew that it wasn’t about him, but God speaking through him: “Thus says the Lord God...they shall know that a prophet has been among them” (Ez. 2:4,5).
It can be argued that St. Paul the Apostle is one of the most prolific missionaries ever to have lived. Tirelessly, Paul founded many of the first churches of Christianity throughout the Mediterranean world and yet we learn that he had something he suffered with personally, what he calls a ‘thorn in the flesh.’ For those of us who have ever been cut by thorns, we know they are painful. It is interesting to note that Paul does not name what exactly he suffered with perhaps to connect with all of us who read his letter. Like Paul we struggle with something physical, spiritual or emotional. Believing that God’s strength is made present through our weakness, Paul never gave up.
Even Jesus is given a hard time in today’s Gospel. Like Ezekiel who was rejected his own people, the same thing happens to Jesus when he visits his hometown of Nazareth. After having his character, work and family looked down upon by his old neighbors, Jesus does not allow this negativity to deter his path.
As we think about our holy heroes, God is giving us a word of encouragement when we encounter personal obstacles not to give up. George Washington must have felt alone in Valley Forge during the freezing winter of 1777. In the face of terrible defeat, freezing cold, lack of food and increase of illness, our first president got down on his knees and prayed for his brethren and our nation. Undaunted, they won the great American victory that we celebrate to this day. On this Independence Day, knowing our obstacles and problems, let us come to God on bended knee. May God set us firmly on our feet, giving us the grace we need personally and as a nation to be heroes proved in liberating strife.
Father Brian Campbell is a priest of the Diocese of Palm Beach.
