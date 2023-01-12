Sunday, Jan. 15
Is 49:3, 5-6; Ps 40:2, 4, 7-8, 8-9, 10; 1 Cor 1:1-3; Jn 1:29-34
This weekend you might have noticed the priest’s vestments and church paraments have changed colors from white to green - white the symbol of purity and glory, green the symbol of new life and growth. Over the years we have heard the catchy phrase of ‘going green.’ What usually comes to mind are local recycling programs that use and re-use Earth’s resources to preserve the physical ecosystem around us. If so much care and attention is given to preserving our physical world, how much more attention should we be giving to care for the world of eternal life with God?
The Liturgical Season of Ordinary Time, symbolized by the color green, takes up most of the calendar year precisely because we need time to grow. God wants His children to live a good life to the best of our ability in purview of the eternal home to come. At Mass, we hear directly from the four Gospels about the day-to-day life of Jesus, how Jesus spent his time living life to the fullest – his teachings, miracles, prayers, emotions and relationships. Reflecting upon the Gospel and applying it’s lessons in our daily lives will keep the ecosystem of our spiritual life green with growth.
This Sunday, the Gospel opens with the fantastic scene of John the Baptist, Jesus’ cousin, baptizing people in the Jordan River. John was a popular guy and many people were coming to him for baptism. He was a fiery preacher, a bit odd in wearing camel’s hair and eating a diet of honey and locusts. St. John was an agent for ‘change’ – as in ‘change’ your life! Pandering to no one, John was not afraid to make a bold stand on moral and spiritual matters, even when that meant challenging the political and religious powers that be at the cost of his own life. Despite being so popular and fiery, John knew his limits. He did not challenge others out of a sense of egotistic pride, but out of a sense of truth; he desired what was truly good for others. John the Baptist had the humility to know that there was something bigger than himself, that his life’s work was like a rag used by God to clean some area of the world and then put to the side once he accomplished his mission. When Jesus appears before him at the Jordan River, John sees in Jesus someone more than a younger cousin, more than a familiar face. In true humility John says “a man is coming after me who ranks ahead of me because he existed before me” (John 1:30). John goes even further a few chapters later and says “he (Jesus) must increase and I must decrease” (John 3:30). What a profound statement, perhaps one of the most beautiful lines in the New Testament. As we grow in our relationship with God and find ourselves being challenged, corrected by others, or need to step down to allow someone else to shine, do we see ourselves the same way John saw himself before the presence of the Christ?
We begin Ordinary time with this great lesson of St. John the Baptist. May God help us to use this time to stand up for what we believe in with true courage, gracious humility and green with growth.
Father Brian Campbell is a priest in the Diocese of Palm Beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.