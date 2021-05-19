Sunday, May 23
Pentecost Sunday
Acts 2:1-11; Ps 104:1, 24, 29-30, 31, 34; 1 Cor 12:3b-7, 12-13; Jn 20:19-23
The Easter season concludes on Sunday, with the great Solemnity of Pentecost. We celebrate the coming of the Holy Spirit upon the disciples, 50 days after Jesus’ Resurrection of (cf. Acts 2:1–11). The Church is born at Pentecost, as has been said many times, and it is always good to ask that we, as a Church and as Christians, may experience a new Pentecost. Perhaps now, more than ever, we need to pray for a new Pentecost.
What does it mean to pray for a new Pentecost? If we look at what happened at that time when the Church’s public mission began, the first thing that happened was that the Holy Spirit took away their fear. The disciples, who had been locked behind closed doors since Jesus’ ascension to heaven ten days earlier, were able to go out and preach to Jesus courageously and effectively (cf. Acts 2:4–11). So many times what creates an obstacle for Christians to fully live the Christian life and proclaim that faith to the world is fear. We may fear that people will say we are fanatics if we look too religious. We may fear that if we talk about Jesus some may reject us. We can fear that it will be too difficult to live in accord with the demands of faith. We can fear, as so many Christians who live in situations of religious persecution have a right to fear, that being Christians will cost us even our lives. And in a year like we have just experienced, we can simply fear without really being able to describe our fear adequately.
Therefore, to ask for a new Pentecost is first and foremost to ask the Holy Spirit to give us the courage to be committed Catholic Christians, without fear of proclaiming our faith and living it fully. Come, Holy Spirit! Give us that courage we need!
A new Pentecost also means asking the Holy Spirit, who is the Spirit of unity (cf. 1 Corinthians 12:12–13), to give us unity. It is always good to consider what Christian unity means. Pope Francis insists on the importance of ecumenism of blood. He points out that every time a group of Christians suffer persecution, as they are never asked if they are Catholic, Orthodox, Coptic, Assyrian, or Protestant. They suffer and die because they are Christians. Come, Holy Spirit! Allow Christians who are so often called to suffer together the possibility of knowing each other to be brothers and sisters.
If it is important to ask the Spirit for unity among all Christians, it is also important to ask for true unity within the Catholic Church. The importance of this unity can be seen in the history of the Church in the United States. In the first half of the 19th century, Catholics came to the United States, especially from England and Scotland, and some from France and Canada. The priests who were willing to come serve them came primarily from France, and English-speakers often complained about not understanding their priests. There were many conflicts, and sometimes parishes even closed the doors to priests sent by bishops. Successive groups of immigrants also suffered persecution, but sometimes forgot that when they became established.
Now, in our day, Catholic immigration to the United States comes mostly from Latin America, but also from Haiti, Southeast Asia, and the Philippines. We sometimes want to ignore it, but there is still a very strong link between xenophobic and anti-Catholic tendencies in our country. Asking for a new Pentecost means pleading for the Holy Spirit to help us as Catholics to give thanks for the great gift of diversity in our Church, and to be able to live in unity as one Body of Christ. Holy Spirit, allow the Church you make the Body of Christ, to live in unity and be a sign of unity to this divided land and this divided world. Come, Holy Spirit! Give us the gift of unity in diversity!
Finally, the Holy Spirit is the Spirit of mercy. The world so needs conversion, but the call to avoid sins needs to be linked to the promise of the awesome mercy of God. The gift the Risen Christ gives to his disciples at Easter is the gift that would allow them to forgive sins in his name, as priests have the awesome privilege of doing even today: “Receive the Holy Spirit. Whose sins you forgive are forgiven them, and whose sins you retain are retained” (Jn 19:22b–23). Come, Holy Spirit! Make us ministers of healing and of mercy for the world.
Aware of how much suffering the world and our country have experienced in the 15 months or so, we all need the Holy Spirit who came upon the disciples in tongues of fire (cf. Acts 2:3) to set us on fire, so that we can be fearless and united in proclaiming the good news of the Risen Christ. Come, Holy Spirit, come!
Father Alfredo Hernandez is rector/president of St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boyton Beach.
