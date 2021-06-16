Sunday, June 20
Jb 38:1, 8-11; Ps 107:23-24, 25-26, 28-29, 30-31; 2 Cor 5:14-17; Mk 4:35-41
Those of us who have cowered in our bedroom closet, or assumed the fetal position inside our shower stall, clutching a weather radio as if it were our favorite childhood stuffed animal, as a hurricane roars overhead, know that storms are no laughing matter. Here in Florida it might be hurricanes, but elsewhere it might be violent nor’easters, or tornados, or cyclones. While there is a certain mesmerizing calm that can settle over us as we lazily watch a summer lightning storm from the safety of our screened lanai, being caught in a storm can rattle our bones.
The same can be said for all the storms that don’t show up on the Weather Channel radar, but rather the ones that light up our minds and hearts. Daily we are tossed about by the tumult of the events and relationships of our lives that also rattle us to the core. Our natural inclination, of course, is to seek shelter, to run away in fear, to curl up inside ourselves and pray for the storm’s passing. All in the hopes of avoiding potential harm or injury.
Then along comes the Book of Job, our first scripture lesson for this 12th Sunday in Ordinary Time, telling us that the Lord spoke to Job “out of the storm.” Job’s encounter with God comes not on a lofty mountain, nor sitting before a blazing sunset, nor while being fanned with gentle trade winds on some tropical island, but in the middle of, out of the thrashing calamity of a storm.
And doesn’t this seem to be the case for us? We tend to get up close and personal with God, call upon the name of the Lord, come to see, as the psalmist tells us today, “the works of the Lord and his wonders” when the storms are raging.
It is in these times that we call out in our distress, like those petrified apostles caught in their own violent squall, waves breaking over the boat and inundating it with water. It is in these times that God often chooses to speak to us while we are raising our voices to God with an S.O.S.
And then, overpowering our cries for help; despite “not yet” having the faith that demonstrates absolute trust in the power of Christ and the rescue of God, comes the voice of the Lord, who “hushes the storms to a gentle breeze.”
Perhaps Saint Paul’s contribution this week doesn’t seem to fit the narratives of God and Jesus waging war against the elements on our behalf, but a closer examination expands on the theme. Paul speaks of the “love of Christ impelling us” toward a new creation, where the old things must pass away before the rejuvenating breath of God can usher in new life. Indeed, new creations also normally spring forth from the eye of storms. The old clings for dear life until a mighty gale (like that of the Holy Spirit at Pentecost) disrupts business as usual, our ingrained patterns of behavior, and the tired and lifeless living for which we so often settle. Behold, new things do come, but usually at the price of a disruptive storm driving the old from our midst.
May we be empowered by the Word of God this Sunday, the Word that even winds and seas obey, to weather the storms that will surely come our way in the days ahead. This time, however, with perhaps just a bit more faith than we had the last time a storm came barreling through.
Father Berinti serves as pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Melbourne Beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.