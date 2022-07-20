Sunday, July 24
Gn 18:20-32; Ps 138:1-2, 2-3, 6-7, 7-8; Col 2:12-14; Rom 8:15bc; Lk 11:1-13
A memory shared by many of us as we who grew up from early childhood was learning our prayers to get ready for First Holy Communion. Learning from our parents, praying the rosary with others and attending Holy Mass, the Lord’s Prayer has a certain pride of place in everything we do and rightly so because it comes directly from the Lord. In this week’s Gospel, Jesus gives us his famous prayer. This short prayer pacts in volumes of spiritual insight that we can never fully plummet. Jesus reveals to us that God is more than Master, Creator and Lord - He is our Father and provides for our needs.
Our first reading from Genesis 18 is a continuation of what we read last Sunday when God revealed Himself to Abraham and Sarah in the form of three men. After showing exceptional hospitality to these three men, God revealed himself to Abraham and promised to give him and his elderly wife a son. Our reading this Sunday from Genesis transitions from Abraham’s virtuous hospitality to its absolute polar opposite. God observes the unnatural lusts of the men of Sodom who seek to take sexual advantage of men visiting their city. Detaching the sexual act from its life-giving character in marriage with a wife, the sinful acts of these violent men will remain attached henceforth with the name of their city. As God is about to strike Sodom and Gomorrah with a final blow of judgment, Abraham pleads and bargains with God to spare the city if 10 righteous people could be found.
Although we all do not commit the same sin, all of us are guilty of some form of deviant behavior through our sinfulness, deserving of God’s divine judgment. St. Paul states in our second reading today from his Epistle to the Colossians that left to our own devices we are “dead in our transgressions.” Like a criminal convicted and serving a life sentence for the crime committed, God sent his Son Jesus to take on the penalty of our sentence “obliterating the bond against us, with its legal claims - nailing it to the cross.” God applies the power of his Son’s sacrifice for us when we are “buried with him in baptism..and raised with him through faith.” In Christ we come to life again, becoming children of our Father in heaven.
Jesus makes it clear that God provides for our daily needs as we continue to walk in this world towards the final goal of eternal life. As we pray for our daily bread, Jesus teaches to not only think of ourselves but to look around. If God helps us with our daily needs, are we generous in helping the less fortunate with their daily needs when they turn to us for help? As we ask God to forgive us our trespasses, do we forgive the people that hurt us? Seeking God’s protection to be delivered from evil, do we work for just laws and a society that protects human life and human dignity to be delivered from all evil?
This week let us pray carefully the Lord’s Prayer and encounter our Father who provides our daily bread - not always giving us what we want, but what we need.
Father Brian Campbell is a priest in the Diocese of Palm Beach
