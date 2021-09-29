Sunday, Oct. 3
Gn 2:18-24; Ps 128:1-2, 3, 4-5, 6; Heb 2:9-11; Mk 10:2-16 or 10:2-12
There’s a lot of low-hanging fruit in the first reading and Gospel this Sunday, which of course is always the most tempting to grab. But there is fruit much juicer and satisfying if we reach a little more deeply into our texts.
The Creator speaks a powerful truth in Genesis, one that we turn a cold shoulder to in countless ways: “It is not good for [human persons] to be alone”! But not being alone means so much more than forming little enclaves of relationship that are convenient, insular, protective, disciplinary, contractual (see Jesus’ comment on Mosaic Law), or fragmented. These methods of creating “communities” are corruptions of the Creator’s intent. In the narrative from the Evangelist Mark, Jesus goes so far as to remind us, “But from the beginning,” God intended relationships to be organic, not categorical. Interdependence is carved into our very flesh, and the Son of God took on this flesh, as the Letter to the Hebrews highlights, so that we have the capacity and the “instruction manual” to know and experience the Father.
The on-going scourge of the global pandemic still creates distance between and amongst peoples. “Social distancing” remains with us, but not so much now with graphic footprints spaced in grocery store aisles, or ropes on pews in church, or capacity limits for restaurants and retailers. “Social distancing” has extended its tentacle grip now through greater economic inequalities; heightened despair for those already struggling to find the basics of life; wider disparities in health care; deeper ideological bunkers; and dwindling care and compassion for anyone with whom we might disagree.
Genesis cuts through this dehumanizing grip and shouts to us: we are “bone of our bones and flesh of our flesh,” that is, people who are not created merely for tolerance and begrudging co-existence, but rather for communion. And in case we are dozing through the first reading, Hebrews comes back with an in-our-face wakeup call: “All have one origin”!
As Eucharist Prayer for Reconciliation II declares, one I have been praying with more frequency of late, “For though the human race is divided by dissension and discord…you change our hearts and prepare them for reconciliation.” God is clearly about bringing together, bone and bone, flesh and flesh, heart and soul, not carving up, fencing off, and building silos of misguided self-satisfactions. To paraphrase, yet echo Jesus’ Gospel command, what God brings together, creates for organic, interdependent relationship, no one must tear apart.
Unless one skips the “optional” longer version of Mark’s Gospel for this Sunday (always a danger), the significance of the “little child,” making a second Sunday appearance, helps us visualize the fundamental stance we must take in building up, not tearing down relationships amongst peoples. Perhaps not as stark a symbol for us as it was in the culture and times of Jesus, the child represents vulnerability and dependence. Unfortunately, these two truths about the human condition are anathema to many. But here, in what at this particular moment in his ministry, makes for a pleasant “photo op” for Jesus, embracing, blessing and placing hands on a child is symbolic of his embracing, blessing, and placing his seal upon vulnerability and dependence. Here we see a prelude to Jesus’ greatest act of surrender to vulnerability and dependence—his embrace of suffering and death so as to forever bond humanity, indeed all creation, through the blood of his cross.
We are clearly now, but have always been, broken people with diminished capacities for the work of communion, but that doesn’t mean we must settle for nor resign ourselves to this condition. Rather the Word of God this weekend invites us to consider anew what we are created for “from the beginning,” and how it is we can live into this dream God has for us. Let us not be “ashamed to call one another brothers and sisters,” even when we are most loathe to do so—for we are bone from one another’s bones and flesh from one another’s flesh.
Father Berinti serves as pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Melbourne Beach.
