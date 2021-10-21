Sunday, Oct. 24
Jer 31:7-9; Ps 126:1-2, 2-3, 4-5, 6; Heb 5:1-6; Mk 10:46-52
Ever wonder why the story of Aladdin has endured for ages—appealing to youth and adults alike? While it’s a sweet love story, filled with exotic adventures and a magic carpet (who hasn’t fantasized about flying), it’s the magic lamp that captures our imagination. With only a mere buffing, out springs a genie, ready to grant the wishes of one’s heart’s desire!
About to skip out of Jericho and begin the arduous trek to Jerusalem, Jesus is confronted by Bartimaeus, begging on the roadside, screaming at him like a banshee. He asks for “pity” from the Son of David, but Jesus is about to deliver a bigger prize than that! For Bartimaeus, there’s no need to rub a magic lamp, and wait for the genie to ooze out in a puff of smoke, for the Christ stands before him ready to deliver rebirth.
But unlike Aladdin, Bartimaeus receives only one wish to be granted, not three, so he better get it right with his only shot. And Jesus, in his compassion and wisdom, doesn’t presume to decide exactly what Bartimaeus desires or needs.
Not to be outdone by the cacophony of the blind man’s bellowing for attention, Jesus counters with a blaring, deeply resounding question—the question heard ‘round the world: “What do you want me to do for you?”
Can you imagine?
In truth, the person of Jesus, in Word and Sacrament stands before each of us, calling to us, for he wants to hear from us (and not presume): “What do you want me to do for you?”
What would be your response?
I suspect we have layers of needs to peel back before we arrive at the deepest desire we have, what we truly need from the Lord. We might think that Bartimaeus had it so much easier than we do—he’s blind—of course, he wants to see! But perhaps our need is equally obvious, as easily accessible at a moment’s notice when the Lord stands before us—but we are so out of touch with ourselves, so distant from the core of our beings, so covered with the barnacles of expectation, demand, should-be and must-be, skimming along the surface of life—that exposing what we really need the Lord to do for us might entail some deep excavating.
Jesus demonstrates, in this last narrative before journeying to Jerusalem, what God is all about doing—healing and restoration of persons and all of creation—with the receiver then springing to new life and going forth in mission.
The poetry of the prophet Jeremiah’s joyful homecoming for the lost and exiled provides a picturesque lead-in to the action of Jesus. Jeremiah celebrates, in a voice as loud and engaging as that of Bartimaeus, that the Lord “delivers, consoles, brings back, levels roads,” and most importantly, gathers scattered people. Indeed, as the Psalmist proclaims, full-throated, as well, “The Lord has done great things for us; we are filled with joy!”
The Letter to the Hebrews, which this Sunday may seem an outlier to the prophet and Mark’s account, actually gives us a clue as to how it is that God brings about healing and restoration. God does so in unique particularity through the Incarnation, the Word made flesh entering deeply into the midst of all that is blind, lame, deaf, scattered, dispossessed, broken, wounded and crying out for salvation. Unlike the corrupt, politicized, distant and remote high priests of the Temple cult, Jesus the high priest offers himself, and glorifies not himself, but the Father, who says of Jesus, “You are my son: this day I have begotten you.”
“What do you want me to do for you?” Let this question resound in your life this week. Get up! Take heart! He is calling you!
Father Berinti serves as pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Melbourne Beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.