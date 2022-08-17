Sunday, Aug. 21
This Tuesday, August 23, is the Florida Primary Elections. We vote for the candidates that we want elected in the General Election in November. We might base our vote on inflation and gas prices. We might vote for candidates who promise environmental protection.
The first reading from the prophet Isaiah gives us another perspective to take into the voting booth. But first, a little history from 59 years ago.
Although it was a humid August day in the middle of the week, the people wore their Sunday best. Men in suits and white shirts and ties. Some wore hats. Women in dresses and heels. Some carried American flags. Quiet as a church, a quarter million people, black and white, from all parts of the nation, standing, looking, wanting to see.
You could not see him easily. He was surrounded by a couple hundred people on the steps. He stood behind a podium and a half dozen microphones. He wore a black suit, white shirt, black tie. And above all, almost floating, was the head of Lincoln presiding over the moment.
“I have a dream…” Martin Luther King, Jr. went off script. We know the rest. How he ended his speech saying, “When we allow freedom to ring-when we let it ring from every city and every hamlet, from every state and every city, we will be able to speed up that day when all of God’s children, black men and white men, Jews and Gentiles, Protestants and Catholics”—and I believe if he spoke today, he would add, Americans and Arabs, immigrants and citizens, Muslims and Christians—“will be able to join hands and sing in the words of the old Negro spiritual, Free at last, free at last, great God almighty, we are free at last.”
This same dream was first voiced not 59 years ago or even 500 years ago, but 2500 years ago. You see, God has a dream.
In the first reading from the prophet Isaiah, we heard the voice of the Lord. “Thus says the Lord.” And the Lord laid out his dream. He would come to gather nations of every language. Brothers and sisters from all the nations would come on horses and in chariots, in carts and upon mules and even camels, as an offering to the Lord.
An impossible dream? For us, yes. For the Lord, nothing is impossible. Jesus recalled the dream from long ago, “And people will come from the east and the west and from the north and the south and will recline at table in the kingdom of God.”
For us who have already “arrived” and are in the church faithfully every Sunday morning, Jesus has a different message. Jesus has warned us of judgment. He has exhorted us to strive to enter through the narrow door. While countless people will come from the four corners of the earth to dwell in the reign of God, do not grow smug. “And there will be wailing and grinding of teeth,” Jesus warns, “when you see Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob and all the prophets in the kingdom of God and you yourselves cast out” (Luke 13:28).
To take to prayer: Take your ballot to prayer.
Father David Scotchie is the pastor of Nativity Parish, Longwood in the Diocese of Orlando.
