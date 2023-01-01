The following is a reprint from Dec. 23, 2016
Sunday, Jan. 1
Solemnity of Mary, the holy Mother of God
Nm 6:22-27; Ps 67:2-3, 5-6, 8; Gal 4:4-7; Lk 2:16-21
The New Year is a new opportunity for everyone, a fresh start. We feel a sense of relief because we have made it to live yet another year here on earth and we should make the best of this gift. For Catholic Christians, the New Year is marked by the celebration of Mary, the Mother of God. In today's solemnity, we discover the gift of a new beginning, a new resolution for all humanity: Mary's gift of birthing God-made-flesh into our world.
Speaking of new beginnings, the first book of the Bible, the Book of Genesis, simply means "to be born." Creation, born in time from its timeless Creator, is culminated in the creation of man and woman. Free will and an eternal soul are unique qualities given by God to the man and woman.
Born from the Creator's hand, humanity had enormous potential for good. They also had enormous potential for evil if they misused their free will. Bearing God's image and likeness, Adam and Eve co-created with God, birthing new life into the world through the physical bond of the marital embrace. Even with so much going for this husband and wife, they messed up big time by committing the 'original sin.'
Because of their decision, all human life since them has been born in their shadow of sin and death, a brokenness that we feel inside and all around us. Our first beginning, the Genesis of Creation, is now shadowed by this ominous darkness.
In a promise of future salvation for the children of Adam and Eve, God speaks these words in the presence of the Satanic serpent: "I will put enmity between you and the woman, between your seed and hers.
He shall crush your head as you strike at his heel" (Gn 3:15). "I will put" is future tense; "enmity" means "enemy." Clearly, there is no enmity between Satan and Eve as they had just become quite friendly in the garden. So somehow, somewhere, at some time there will be a mysterious woman who is an enemy of the serpent. To be his enemy means that she never will be under the serpent's deadly power of sin.
The seed of this woman, who turns out to be a male child, will also be the enemy of Satan and his minions like his mother. He knows no sin. This fully graced woman and male child will be the very reversal of the darkness caused by the first Adam and Eve. Her child will be known as the New Adam (Rom 5:12-21). The early Christians will call his mother the "New Eve" (St. Irenaeus, second century A.D.). It turns out that the new Adam and Eve are not husband and wife, but mother and child. Inseparable in the Genesis prophesy, this mother and child will bring about a new resolution, a new genesis of creation.
In this Christmas season, we celebrate the striking identity of this mother and child. It all begins with Mary of Nazareth. She is the New Eve who says "yes" to God's plan of salvation for the world. Mary's "yes" reverses Eve's "no." This "yes" made it possible for Mary, a creature, to miraculously birth her Creator, God the Son. Truly to become her little child, God-made-man will bring the descendants of Adam forgiveness that only God can give. The first Adam said 'no" to God at the tree in the Garden of Eden. The New Adam, after praying in the Garden of Gethsemane, will say "yes" to God by embracing the tree of his cross.
The first Eve stood next to her husband as they shared in their sin together. The New Eve, Mother Mary, stands faithfully with her son at the Crucifixion. The world will forever behold how this mother and child will crush the head of the serpent. This was the plan since Genesis. No wonder why the Church begins the New Year celebrating Mary, the Mother of God.
In this New Year, let us follow Mary and her child's lead by saying "yes" to God's plan for our lives. May faith, hope and divine love fill all our days to come, changing us for the better.
