2 Kgs 5:14-17; Ps 98:1, 2-3, 3-4; 2 Tm 2:8-13; Lk 17:11-19
So many things have changed since I was a young boy growing up in Pittsburgh, PA, but I try not to be one of those aging people who pronounce judgment on today’s generation of families with the standard lament: “Well, when I was a kid…!”
Despite the fact that things are quite different now in terms of accepted behavior, I am happy that something has not changed, at least not completely. I discovered this truth, much to my surprise and pleasure, when recently I heard a mom say to her seven-year old, following my offering a compliment on the boy’s robust participation in Sunday Mass, “What do you say to Fr. Ben?”
And of course, came the forced, yet vaguely sincere, “Thank you, Fr. Ben.”
We have been pummeled with some strange and baffling parables over the past several weekends, but it would seem that today’s scriptures are as clear as clear can be. There is a good deal of low-hanging, easily plucked, and nourishing fruit in these scriptural trees—all in some way pointing to gratitude.
And while easy to understand thankfulness coming from Naaman and the Samaritan leper, we strangely hear profound gratitude coming from a chained and imprisoned St. Paul.
I suspect that it is rare to find people, ourselves included, who are regularly thankful. Usually, our experience is one of not being grateful enough; perhaps this amounts to the biggest “not enough” in our lives. Our lack of expressing gratitude may stem from simply being remiss, or unthoughtful, or too busy, or too taking-for-granted.
However, sometimes we fail to express profuse gratitude because it sounds as if we are receiving blessing at the expense of others. For example, we are sheepishly thankful that we do not have cancer as our sister-in-law, or that we were spared the devastation of Hurricane Ian while others have lost everything.
As did the parent coaxing her son to say “thank you” post-Mass a couple of weeks ago, perhaps we see these scriptures simply cajoling us in the same way. But there is more at stake here.
As demonstrated by Naaman, St. Paul and the Samaritan leper, gratitude goes far beyond words; it means that once receiving a blessing, we become a blessing for others. Gratitude is much more than a choice of words; it shows itself by a decision to act for others, prompted by the blessing. Rather than basking in the light of the goodness we have experienced, we are spurred to further action.
But there is still another, deeper lesson to be found. Notice that it is God who gets the glory from the returning, restored Samaritan, not Jesus. While he does indeed prostrate himself at the feet of Jesus, he rightly gives God the glory, thereby acknowledging the source of all we receive—no matter how the “blessing” is packaged. We are not blessed on account of our own efforts, the number of guaranteed-result novenas we pray, the checklist of good deeds we can present, our clean living, or from eating our Wheaties or maintaining our Keto diet.
Gratitude is always about giving God the glory, and we do so by following the model of those showing gratitude in today’s Word of God. The model they present is simple, yet profoundly challenging. It is most clearly demonstrated by the lone returning Samaritan, who comes “glorifying God in a loud voice.” We not only need to see the blessing we have received, but we must name it, give voice to it.
“Thank you” is a beautiful start, but faithful discipleship always requires more than words, even ones as important as these two. We are always blessed so that we might become a source of blessing for others.
