I’m sure the first few times that I stood on a playground and ended up being the last kid selected for the team sport that day, in the sadness of my heart, I most likely mumbled, “How long, O Lord!”
When I was incredibly disappointed and angry about my beloved grandmother dying two years before I was ordained a priest, something she prayed to see every day of my life, I know that I pleaded, “How long, O Lord!”
As I stood, just over three years ago, in one of the gas chambers at Auschwitz-Birkenau, and considered the depths of human depravity and evil, my heart was heavy with the enormity of my prayer, “How long, O Lord!”
When I worry about the state of the world, our country, our Church, and I see people deeply perplexed by and asking — from where within the human heart does so much sickness arise, I often lower my head in exasperation and mutter, “How long, O Lord!”
In these, and so many more occasions and situations, I too have united my voice and heartfelt despair with believers in every age, from the prophet Habakkuk until this moment in time.
Reminiscent of the famous Oliver Twist scene, sometimes I feel as if I am standing before God like Dickens’ young orphan, empty bowl in hand, pleading for another helping of oatmeal gruel: “Please, sir, I want some more!”
If you have had such experiences, perhaps like me, you first may feel that Habakkuk’s blunt pronouncement and our incessant questions are clear signs of a lack of faith — of the need for more. In the face of these questions, perhaps like the apostles, we say, “Lord, increase my faith!”
And to this plea—the Jesus of Luke’s Gospel today answers with an emphatic, “No!”
In the United States, we have an outsized cultural bias toward a belief and way of living that “more is better,” even necessary. We often act as if more is the answer to everything. We’re convinced that the more we possess, then the more we can do, the more we can help, the more we can accomplish, the more we can handle what life throws our way.
But Jesus upends this kind of thinking and acting and emphatically, almost harshly, tells us it’s not a problem with the quantity of our faith — it’s a failure to grasp the very nature of faith. Faith is not about what I’m able to think, or say, or instruct, or put down on paper, or leave unquestioned; rather, faith is about relationship.
Faith is, as Habakkuk points out, a vision — a way of seeing and being in the world, grounded in one’s relationship with God. And that relationship, initiated by God, is woven into the fabric of who we are now, in this moment, as we are. This is why the Letter to Timothy exhorts us; “Stir into flame the gift of God” that you already have been given — the Holy Spirit dwelling within you!
Perhaps amidst the certain troubles any one of us finds ourselves in the midst of — the prophet Habakkuk’s plea of desperation and the disciples’ exasperated request are falling from our lips, “How long, O Lord; increase my faith!”
But if we settle down enough, in silence, and trust, and faithfulness, we just might hear Jesus say to each of us, “Begin with the little you have, and you will work wonders! Start with the gifts God has given you—because the Holy Spirit is already dwelling within you and offering more than you might imagine is available!”
Father Ben Berinti, CPPS, is the pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Melbourne Beach and St. Joseph Parish in Palm Bay.
