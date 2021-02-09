Sunday, Feb. 14
Lv 13:1-2, 44-46; Ps 32:1-2, 5, 11; 1 Cor 10:31—11:1; Mk 1:40-45
Once again, this Sunday, the last Sunday before entering into the great season of healing, Lent, our readings focus on the healing power of Christ. Today we read from Mark’s Gospel (1:40–45) about the healing of a leper.
Perhaps the most dramatic aspect of leprosy (now known formally as Hansen’s Disease), until recent treatments have reduced the risk of contagion, is the isolation that the illness brought with it. The first reading from Leviticus (13:1–2, 44–46) goes into great detail about the ways in which the leper would be separated from the community, being declared “unclean.” When Jesus heals a leper, he is doing far more than healing a physical ailment. He is restoring someone who has been living a life of isolation to a life of community. This aspect of his healing has particular resonance for us today, as come upon what is for many the first anniversary of the beginning of a time of isolation for so many among us.
It is perhaps ironic that the newest state in the union, Hawaii, is one of the few that can claim two canonized saints. St. Marianne Cope, gave her life caring for an loving the lepers of Molokai, following on the work of Saint Damien de Veuster. Mother Marianne and Father Damien both dedicated themselves to making those separated from society know God’s love for them. They should perhaps be models for us today in this time of COVID.
Once more this week, we say the words of the Psalmist: “I turn to you, Lord, in time of trouble, and you fill me with the joy of salvation” (Psalm 32:7). We turn to God and ask him to heal us and the world. We ask him to heal us physically and spiritually. We ask him to free us from isolation and to restore us to a life community.
Certainly all of this is true in the dimension of physical health. But let us, as we prepare for the start of Lent, that we also need spiritual healing. The troubles in addition to COVID facing our country — racial injustice, lack of respect for marriage and the family, the great evil of abortion, political violence — and the troubles each one of us carries in his or her own heart, can only be healed by Christ, just as surely as he healed the leper. When we approach him for spiritual healing, especially in the Sacrament of Reconciliation, he restores us to community with God and with the Church.
So many things can make us feel isolated. Whatever the cause for our isolation, Jesus says today, “Be made clean.” May the healing word of Jesus touch us today. May that word restore us to life with Him, and to the life of His Church.
Father Alfredo Hernandez is Rector/President of St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boyton Beach.