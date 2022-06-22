Sunday, June 26
1 Kgs 19:16b, 19-21; Ps 16:1-2, 5, 7-8, 9-10, 11; Gal 5:1, 13-18; Lk 9:51-62
When I was a residence hall mentor during my college ministry days, I dreaded that part of my job that required me to venture out of my apartment, after “Quiet Hours” had kicked in, and to make my way to a student’s room to tell him or her to turn down the ear drum-quaking music. I’m not sure why they always insisted on entertaining everyone in the building with their choice in music, especially since no one had asked for it!
I always made that walk very slowly because I knew what was waiting for me when I pounded on the door to get the person’s attention. I could just about guarantee that no sooner did I get the words out of my mouth, “Hey, turn down that music, it’s Quiet Hours (as if they didn’t already know that), the student would stare at me with that peculiar look that only comes with getting busted—and said, “but why didn’t you tell the people down the hall in 310 to turn their music down during Quiet Hours last week?
College students by no means have cornered the market on perhaps America’s most popular dysfunction—making excuses for one thing or another. We make excuses; we hear excuses almost all day long. And I can assure you, our Church communities are not “Excuse-Free-Zones” either. Making excuses has become a sophisticated art form—some people even are paid to be professional excuse-makers—they’re called spokespersons.
While most of us would like to think of ourselves as mature and responsible, many times we really don’t like to take responsibility—especially when it means suffering unpleasant consequences for what we have done or failed to do. Excuses are the easiest way out.
Yet when we keep making excuses for the way we live; the choices we either make or don’t make; or the values we hold—we end up living half-heartedly—and half-heartedness robs us of the joy and satisfaction that comes from real, meaningful commitment.
In our passage from the First Book of Kings, which relates a piece of the call of Elijah, we see the soon-to-be prophet choosing the tactic most scripture prophets employed when God put out the call to them: try to get out of it! Elijah attempts to offer his excuse—I need to go and bid farewell to my father and mother, which of course probably meant, once I slip away, I’m not coming back.
St. Paul’s Letter to the Galatians speaks eloquently about the freedom we enjoy as members of the Body of Christ; however, we waste that freedom and make excuses for our failures to live in the Spirit, who empowers us to move beyond “biting and devouring one another.”
In the Gospel proclamation today from the Evangelist Luke, Jesus slices through half-heartedness with the edge of a razor. He obviously inspired a number of people to follow him, and those potential disciples were initially excited about being with him. But then, the excuses started coming.
Living our lives with a deep sense of satisfaction requires growing each day toward a more full-hearted commitment to Christ. Living a fully satisfying life of faith requires committing ourselves each day with passion and energy.
The Lord is not requiring unbridled and flawless success from any of us in our life of discipleship—only fidelity.
As we gather around the Word of God this week, but find our hearts not yet full of life and commitment, not yet full of the presence of God—perhaps we might review some of the excuses we have offered in our response to Jesus’ invitation—“Come, follow me!”
Fortunately, the good news for us today is this—Jesus never tires of making the offer!
Father Berinti serves as pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Melbourne Beach.
