Fifth Sunday of Easter
Acts 6:1-7; Ps 33:1-2, 4-5, 18-19; 1 Pt 2:4-9; Jn 14:1-12
After living in Florida over the past few decades, it is amazing, even shocking to see how fast this large peninsula of trees and marshes has quickly been built up from coast to coast. At a new construction site the ground is cleared, a solid slab foundation is poured and then all of those individual concrete bricks, one-by-one, in an organized manner, after the intelligent pattern of an architect’s drawing will form the edifice of a new building. Once completed, this building made of hundreds or perhaps thousands of bricks will be a permanent place for human habitation and work. As we continue to celebrate the glorious resurrection of our Lord Jesus from the dead, we are reminded in this week’s scriptures of the inseparable connection between his risen body and the mystical reality of the church.
Designed according to the Divine Architect’s plan, made up of innumerable living stones, our Lord’s Church is built to last the test of time, a safe-haven through the distressing storms of life.
Unlike every human structure that has come and gone over the past two thousand years it is notable that Christ’s Church has endured the test of time, despite so many storms. The structure of the Church’s authority becomes clear in the Gospels as the Apostles are called to represent Jesus on earth through their ministry ‘ordained’ or ordered by Christ himself. Symbolized in the ‘keys of the kingdom’ the power to bind and loose is given first and uniquely to Peter and then later on to the rest of the Apostles. Jesus will be the ‘cornerstone’ that shapes the direction of the church’s foundational structure and alongside him are the ‘foundation stones’ of the Apostles (See Matt. 16:19, 18:18, Eph. 2:19-22). As the early church begins to speedily grow the Apostles become overwhelmed in doing the primary function of their ministry. This is because they were serving the basic needs of so many new converts. Our first reading from Acts of the Apostles reveals the beginning of the ministry of the Deacon as several men were ordained by the Apostles, through a ritual of the ‘laying on of hands.’ As the New Testament period unfolds we see the basic three-fold structure of ordained ministry established by Christ and his Apostles, namely – Bishop, Priest and Deacon (NT Greek: Episkopoi, Presbyteroi and Diakonoi).
Our second reading from 1 Peter makes it clear that “the stone rejected by the builders” prophesied in Psalm 118:22 is fulfilled in Jesus. Though he was rejected by his own, God has made him to be “a tested stone, a precious cornerstone for a sure foundation” (Is. 28:16). Beautifully represented in the architecture of a grand Gothic stone cathedral, each baptized person has become like a “living stone” that collectively builds on top of Jesus and the Apostles to form the grand cathedral of his body.
By living with our fellow believers within the church and its structure established by Christ we are promised in today’s Gospel that we become part of a permanent family. Jesus loves us and will come to receive us as the twilight of this world gives way. The Lord has prepared a permanent home waiting for us with his Father in heaven. What God has begun to build in our lives here on earth cannot be destroyed by any earthly power or even by death itself. Our Lord’s words in today’s Gospel: “so that where I am, you also may be” is a comforting reminder of what it means to be a member of his body, the church. Not all of us can be the foundation, roof, windows or doors of this mysterious edifice. But whatever it is that God has made us for, according to the plans of the Divine Architect, each of us are his living stones, a building in Christ, reaching towards eternity.
Father Brian Campbell is a pastor in the Diocese of Palm Beach.
