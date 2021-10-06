Sunday, Oct. 10
Wis 7:7-11; Ps 90:12-13, 14-15, 16-17; Heb 4:12-13; Mk 10:17-30 or 10:17-27
Over the past few Sundays, both as a receiver of the Sunday Word, as well as a preacher of the Word, I have felt like a lion tamer or wild animal attendant at the zoo, trying to wrestle with difficult narratives, especially the hyperbolic harangue about dismemberment and drowning-by-millstone and the indissolubility of marriage! And not unlike Jesus’ bedraggled and let’s-change-the-subject disciples, perhaps we’ve all been tempted to tame, to dilute, to domesticate these hard teachings about what it means to truly follow the Lord.
You know how this goes: Well, Jesus didn’t really mean for us to do that; it’s merely exaggeration to drive home a point; it’s only human to want to be first; how is it possible that everyone gets included, and if so, why bother working so hard at faith; we have to draw the lines somewhere; problem solved: just get a larger needle!
But if we have been entertaining any thoughts or putting forth any efforts to tranquilize the Word of God, the Letter to the Hebrews this Sunday puts a halt to our delusions and misguided lion taming. “Indeed the word of God is living and effective, sharper than a two-edged sword, penetrating even joints and marrow…no creature is concealed…everything is naked and exposed.”
Nice try lowering the volume on the necessities and costs of radical discipleship. Perhaps we’d rather spend the week proclaiming the refrain of Psalm 90: “Fill us with your love, O Lord, and we will sing for joy!” This is a much easier tune to embrace; no need to tame this verse of scripture.
The young man who approached Jesus concerning inheriting eternal life, and then fearlessly announcing his “observation” of all the commandments, demonstrates not only a lack of humility in the presence of the Master, but also a desire to limit discipleship to clearly defined parameters, taming the wilder and unpredictable encounters that naturally come with following the life of Jesus. He goes away sad, we are told, because he had many possessions—possessions he had to relinquish, including his “possession” of control of what it takes to receive eternal life. He learns the hard, and I’d say embarrassing truth, that eternal life cannot be earned, nor acquired through any effort, even the divestment of possessions, for eternal life is pure gift on the part of God. True gain is only received through sacrifice, through giving away of oneself. And this one requirement cuts through to our core, slicing between “soul and spirit.”
“Countless riches” do indeed come to those who seek prudence and the spirit of wisdom rather than control and domestication of God’s Word, but they must be received, not achieved, nor grasped at, nor calculated.
But the Good News for us, as it was for the youth in the Gospel of Mark, is that no matter how much taming, and mellowing, and domesticating, and turning into cream-of-wheat we attempt with the Word of God — Jesus still looks at us with love. He loves us into the realities of discipleship. We may lack many things in our walk with the Lord, but one thing we will never lack—the loving eye of Christ gazing upon us, equipping us for whatever lion’s den we may be called to enter.
Father Berinti serves as pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Melbourne Beach.
