Fourth Sunday of Advent
2 Sm 7:1-5, 8B-12, 14A, 16; Ps 89:2-3, 4-5, 27, 29; Rom16:25-27; LK 1:26-38
Since the fourth century, Mary has been called the “Theotokos” or God-bearer. The ancient title means that Mary, the Mother of God, is the one who bore the Lord into the world.
When I think of Mary the Theotokos, two images come to mind:
In a chapel in Wurzburg, Germany, a statue of Mary is carved into a pillar. A tube sculpted into the pillar runs from the top of the pillar downwards and into the ear of Mary. Sliding in the tube is the little baby Jesus.
The fantastical shoots-and-ladder carving suggests that the Word of God became incarnate through Mary hearing the Word of God. She is the Theotokos because she heard the word of God and let it grow within her.
The second image of Mary is from the former church building at Saints Peter and Paul in Winter Park, Florida. In the fan-shaped church built in 1980, the altar was in the center of the sanctuary. The tabernacle was on a side shrine flanking the altar. On the opposite side of the altar, a statue of Mary stood on an identical side shrine.
The tabernacle held the Blessed Sacrament. Mary, the Mother of God, was like the tabernacle. She, too, held the Real Presence. The arrangement of the tabernacle and the statue of Mary was to show that they were one and the same.
Remember when King David was talking about building a nice temple for God, a place for God to dwell in Jerusalem, his capital city? God turned the tables on King David. He made known his plans. “I will establish a house for you” (see 2 Samuel 7).
In the early 1960s, someone was quietly buying up orange groves and swamps by the square mile south of Orlando. People wondered if it was the government engaged in a Cold War project or NASA expanding its training facilities. Then one day, the announcement hit the newspapers: a cartoonist from California was building a theme park. He promised its possibilities were limited only by the imagination. It would be named after him, and everyone on the planet would know it as Walt Disney World.
Through Nathan his prophet, God made known to King David his plans. “I will raise up your heir after you, sprung from your loins, and I will make his kingdom firm” (2 Samuel 7:11-12). From the house of David established by God, a new and eternal king would come forth. God was so serious about his plan that he made a covenant with David.
God brought his plan to fulfillment through the angel Gabriel. Gabriel announced to Mary that the Son of the Most High born of the House of David would rule over heaven and earth, and his reign will be without end. “He has thrown down the rulers from their thrones,” Mary added, “but lifted up the lowly” (Luke 1:52).
In God’s announced plan, heaven and earth are united. Richard Crashaw wrote, “Great little One! Whose all-embracing birth/ Lifts earth to heaven, stoops heaven to earth.”
God has made it known. He does not live far away in a fairy heaven or magical kingdom. God most high has become most low to dwell with his people.
King David got the message. The virgin Mary heard it from Gabriel. How will everyone else, exhausted by the pandemic and empty of hope, hear it?
Mary accepted God’s call to be the God-bearer. “Behold, I am the handmaid of the Lord,” Mary had replied. “May it be done to me according to your word” (Luke 1:38).
Like Mary, we can be part of God’s plan. We can bear his good news to others. “Behold, we are the servants of the Lord. May it be done to us according to your word.”
To take to prayer: What is God’s plan for you?
Father David Scotchie is pastor of Nativity Parish in Longwood.