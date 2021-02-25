Sunday, Feb. 28
Second Sunday of Lent
Gn 22:1-2, 9a, 10-13, 15-18; Ps 116:10, 15, 16-17, 18-19; Rom 8:31b-34; Mk 9:2-10
How many plans did you have a year ago, at the end of February 2020, that went completely by the wayside? How many of those plans seemed at the time like things you were sure God had called you to do. I think of the many weddings postponed, of reunions cancelled, of empty places at family tables, of full waiting rooms in emergency rooms, and of obituary sections filling up pages of the newspaper and funeral home websites. None of this was in our plans a year ago.
What were Abraham’s plans after the birth of Isaac. In the first reading we hear of the Lord’s call to him to prepare to sacrifice his son (Genesis 22). How difficult it must have been for Abraham to trust God’s promises to him! Is his call to trust much different from the call we have received in the past year. It is difficult it can be for us to trust, when times look dark, but it is more important than ever.
The same God who stayed Abraham’s hand before he slew Isaac revealed His Son’s glory on Mount Tabor (Mark 9:2–11). In the Transfiguration, we not only see the glory of the Son of God. We also see the glory to which we are all called and which Lent invites us to seek to restore—or to allow God to restore in us. “This is my beloved Son. Listen to him” (Mark 9:7). These are the words the Father says about Jesus. They invite us to faith in Him. They are also words he addresses to each one of us, His adopted sons and daughters, inviting us to live in accord with the glory that we have been given in Baptism, of being sons and daughters in the Son.
This is also the God of whom Paul speaks: “If God is for us, who can be against us? He who did not spare his own Son, but handed him over for us all, how will he not also give us everything else along with him?” (Romans 8:31). As crazy as the world and our country may seem to have gotten, we are sure to be victorious in God, because the Father has done what He did not require Abraham to do, He has given His Son out of love for us, to make us His children of grace.
This Lent, perhaps a particular gift to pray for from the Lord, especially in those moments of deep prayer, when we feel that He is close to us and “it is good to be here,” is the gift of deep trust. So many bonds of trust have been broken in our society. We so much need to be able to trust in God right now. With that trust, may we walk through every cloud in our lives, knowing that we are not alone, but rather we are listening to Jesus, who we know is with us.
We do not know what plans will be changed in the next year. But we know that God’s deepest purpose cannot be diverted, if we trust in Him. United to the Beloved Son, we know that St. Paul is right, in words that follow today’s second reading: “in all these things we conquer overwhelmingly through him who loved us” (Romans 8:37). No one can be against us; nothing can be victorious over us, because “God is for us.”
Father Alfredo Hernandez is Rector/President of St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boyton Beach.