Sunday, March 26
Fifth Sunday of Lent
Ez 37:12-14; Ps 130:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8; Rom 8:8-11; Jn 11:1-45
“Lord, if you had been here, my brother would not have died. But even now I know that whatever you ask of God, God will give you.”
Martha’s words express a pain that many have felt in recent years. I remember the events of the last time these readings were assigned to the fifth Sunday of Lent in March 2020. We, like Martha, have perhaps wondered where Jesus was at times we have experienced suffering in our own families or watched it on the news.
The COVID years have been followed by so much additional suffering, some due to natural causes but so much of it inflicted by one nation against another, by some people against others. “Lord, if you had been here…”
I cannot accept the position that God planned suffering in order to teach us a lesson, but I do believe what Jesus says about the death of Lazarus: “Lazarus has died. And I am glad for you that I was not there, that you may believe. Let us go to him” At a time where we have seen so much death, we need to hear the words of Jesus and trust that he will say them to our beloved dead. We pray that he will say to us what he said to Lazarus: “Lazarus, come out!”
Do we believe that Jesus can say these words to us? I remember a priest I knew when I was a seminarian. One year for this fifth Sunday of Lent he asked a local funeral home to lend him a casket, and he placed it in the aisle of the church, before the altar. At the beginning of the homily he stood before the casket and cried out, “Lazarus, come out!” He turned to the parishioners and said, “I made you look!”
Now, I would never do this, but what he was trying to do was challenge his listeners to believe in the power of Jesus to restore the dead to life.
“My brother, my sister, come out!” Those are the liberating words we all need to hear. Pope Francis repeated several times that we would not come out the same as we were before. Even though the worst of the COVID days may be behind us, it is still not clear whether we have come out of COVID better than we went in or worse. As much as we pray for all who have died, our prayer for freedom from death must be first of all a prayer for freedom from sin.
As St. Paul says in the second reading from the Letter to the Romans: “if Christ is in you, although the body is dead because of sin, the spirit is alive because of righteousness.” If we are still affected by the events of the last years, may we hear the Lord offer us his gift of true freedom. May he say to us: “Come out!”
Already in the first reading from Ezekiel, we hear of the great power over death that God will manifest: “Then you shall know that I am the Lord, when I open your graves and have you rise from them, O my people!”
Do we believe in that gift of eternal life for our beloved dead and for ourselves. Do we also believe that Jesus can free us from the grave we have dug by our own sins, if we but open ourselves up to his mercy — especially in the Sacrament of Reconciliation?
The raising of Lazarus helped Martha and her sister Mary and all who saw the miraculous sign to believe in Jesus. It is good in the current situation of the world and of our lives to consider in what ways we can ask Jesus to speak the same words he spoke to Lazarus to us, to bring us out of our tombs and give us new life. More than ever after the last three years, we need to hear these words from the mouth of Jesus: “My brother, my sister, come out!” n
Father Alfredo Hernández is the rector/president of St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach. He is a priest of the Diocese of Palm Beach.
