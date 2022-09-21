Sunday, Sept. 25
In 2004, in the aftermath of Hurricane Frances (and not realizing at the time that Hurricane Jeanne would hit us even before the weekend), I wrote in the bulletin of my former parish about the same readings we will hear this Sunday. I mentioned a collection the Diocese of Palm Beach was going to have for those affected in the Caribbean, as well as those suffering in the Diocese itself. I pointed that something that seemed unreasonable, when so many local people were suffering made sense when we considered the difference of means between ourselves and those in the Caribbean.
The Parable of Lazarus and the Rich Man (Luke 16:19–31) is all about noticing the other. So far as we know, the Rich Man — notice he has no name, even though he is often referred to as Dives, which means “rich” in Latin — did not do anything wrong to Lazarus. It appears simply did not notice Lazarus or perhaps he saw him as an obstacle. We could almost imagine the Rich Man coming out his door and stepping gingerly around Lazarus to get on with his business.
Not noticing the needs of others and seeing them as obstacles in our way are great sins of our day. The way our society treats the poor, the elderly, the immigrant, and the unborn — note that Respect Life Month starts on October 1st — is reminiscent of the Rich Man’s treatment of Lazarus. It is easier to ignore them.
Already the prophet Amos had challenged the people of Israel, who were not noticing evil around them: “Woe to the complacent in Zion! Lying upon beds of ivory, stretched comfortably on their couches, they eat lambs taken from the stall!” (Amos 6:4) If we wish to “lay hold of eternal life,” as St. Paul calls Timothy to do (1 Tim 6:12), we must “keep the commandment without stain or reproach” (1 Tim 6:14). The center of this “commandment” is love.
The Rich Man, when he finds himself in torment in the netherworld, longs for refreshment from Lazarus, or at least for Lazarus to go and tell his family to shape up. Abraham tells him words that speak to us: “If they will not listen to Moses and the prophets, neither will they be persuaded if someone should rise from the dead” (Luke 16:31). While those words are addressed to us, as well, we have a great advantage over the Rich Man. The one who has been raised from the dead does speak to and seeks to persuade us. With Paul and Timothy, we await “appearance of our Lord Jesus Christ” (1 Tim 6:14).
We who know that Jesus has been raised from the dead have an amazing advantage. The whole reason Jesus came into the world and “gave testimony under Pontius Pilate” (1 Tim 6:13) was because he noticed our need for salvation. If we wish to bear witness to him as well as to “lay hold of eternal life,” we need to start by noticing our brothers and sisters and their every need.
When you go to Mass this weekend, God is going to notice you and your need, as Jesus comes to you to heal you and give you his peace. Some suggestions for after Mass: Open your eyes in this coming week to notice people around you who need you to bring that same love to them. Follow the news not with an eye to how it affects you or your bottom line but to how it affects the neediest around you. Notice others and respond to their needs. This is the way to “keep the commandment without stain or reproach” and “lay hold of eternal life.”
Father Alfredo Hernandez is the rector/president of St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary, located in the Diocese of Palm Beach.
