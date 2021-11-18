Sunday, Nov. 21
Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe
Dn 7:13-14; Ps 93:1, 1-2, 5; Rv 1:5-8; Jn 18:33b-37
Today marks the final week for the Liturgical Year of 2021 and we have a lot to look back on as we celebrate the Solemnity of Christ the King. Although we are not familiar with having a king as Americans, there is a part of us fascinated by the concept of it. If we have an opportunity to travel in Europe, the remnants of castles, chateaus and palaces instill an awe of former days of regal glory. Pharoahs, kaisers, emperors, kings and queens have made their mark throughout our history. Yet, they all have come and gone. Their earthly kingdoms have risen and fallen. But there is one King who lives forever. His dominion has no boundaries and His Kingdom never ends. Unsurpassed in majesty and might, the powers of this world will collapse before Him on bended knee. He is the Beginning and End of all things, the King of kings and Lord of lords. This Sunday we magnify our Lord Jesus and proclaim: Christ the King, thy Kingdom Come!
Our first reading from the Prophet Daniel takes place in a time of great hardship. After executing Israel’s last King, destroying Jerusalem and Solomon’s beautiful Temple, the Babylonians brought the people of Israel to one of the hardest moments in their history. For the few that were still alive, many were taken captive to Babylon as slaves. In a twist of irony, one of those captives, Daniel, would become a spiritual adviser to the Babylonian King, Nebechudnezzar. God brings Daniel into a heavenly vision where he beholds one “like a Son of Man coming on the clouds of heaven” (Dan 7:13). This mysterious man from heaven is a King whom “all peoples, nations and languages serve.” Unlike all earthly rulers including their former kings who came and went, this King’s reign lasts forever “His Dominion is an everlasting dominion that shall not be taken away.” Who is this King, coming upon the clouds of heaven, who rules over all the earth and never dies? This is the great prophetic mystery. Daniel is given this vision to prepare Israel for the day when the identity of their new king, this Heavenly King, is to be revealed.
Nearly 400 years after Daniel’s vision, God reveals the identity of this mysterious figure by sending his Son Jesus into our world. Truly God and truly Man, the power that Jesus has is manifested in his spectacular miracles and acts of forgiveness. Yet he restrains his absolute power in order to offer his life in complete sacrifice for all of his subjects. The irony of today’s Gospel is shown in the confrontation between the King of Heaven and the local Roman ruler of Judea — Pontius Pilate. Pilate interrogates Jesus thinking him to be a political insurrectionist leader of Jews, a self-proclaimed king. Jesus does not deny being King, but makes it clear that his Kingdom is in the world but not of this world.
The true power of Jesus will be manifested in his resurrection from the dead. By dying to this world with its vain power, passing wealth and fading glory, Jesus reveals the absolute love he has for us and the eternal reality of His Kingdom. As our second reading from the Book of Revelation makes clear, Jesus will come again in glory in his risen body, riding upon the clouds. He will judge the living and the dead and of his Kingdom there will be no end. If Jesus were to come today — are we ready? Let us live each day as if it were to be the last so that we may not be caught off guard. Awaiting the Lord’s final coming, let us cry out from the depths of our being: Christ the King — Thy Kingdom Come!
Father Brian Campbell is a priest of the Diocese of Palm Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.