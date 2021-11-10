Sunday, Nov. 14
In the movement of daily life we need to step back and take a moment to absorb everything going on around us. As the days become shorter and a bit cooler, November provides us with a good opportunity. We remember our dearly departed brothers and sisters at the beginning of the month as well as our own judgment found in the scriptures during these final weeks of the liturgical year. This Sunday we have an apocalyptic message in the scripture readings, drawing attention to the words we profess at every Sunday Mass “He will come again in glory to judge the living and the dead… I believe in the resurrection of the body and live everlasting.” Let us now consider the meaning of these important words.
Growing up in the 80’s and 90s there was no lack of books and preachers making claims in knowing when the end of the world would come. One televangelist quoted Bible passages inside and out in an attempt to support his idea that the year 2000 would be the end. Well guess what, its 2021. Oops!
Jesus makes it clear in today’s Gospel that he will indeed come again to judge both the living and the dead. It will be a period of calamity and distress, signs pointing that the end is near, yet we have to be careful not to get into the business of trying to predict the day or year when this will occur. Jesus makes this point clearly “But of the day or hour, no one knows, neither the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father” (Mk. 13:32). We will meet our end in one of two ways – either we will die before the Second Coming of Christ and be resurrected to see it, or we will be alive on earth and experience the final judgment and resurrection at that moment. The key is not to try to figure out when or how it will happen, but to know that it will happen and to prepare our lives spiritually as if it were to happen today. If Jesus were to come back today or if we were to die, are we ready? If not, then while we still have time, let us turn to Christ.
Our Old Testament reading from the Prophet Daniel highlights the legacy we will leave behind in the end. Speaking of the final day of judgment, Daniel does not mince words: “those who sleep in the dust of the earth shall awaken – some shall live forever, others shall be an everlasting horror and disgrace” (Dan. 12:2). If we live life without prayer, without keeping God’s commandments, without offering sacrificial care to our brothers and sisters around us, then we are not taking seriously the reality of death and the coming judgment. The Prophet Daniel reminds us that regardless of whether we take God and the coming judgment seriously - it is coming, ready or not.
So let us be ready and consider those areas of our life that we need to confess and repent of. What do our attitudes and decisions reveal? Do we lead people to God or away from Him? As the short days of November press on, may we pause to reflect carefully on our final end: “and those who lead many to justice shall be like the stars forever” (Dan. 12:3).
Father Brian Campbell is a priest of the Diocese of Palm Beach
