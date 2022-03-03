Sunday, March 6
First Sunday of Lent
Dt 26:4-10; Ps 91:1-2, 10-11, 12-13, 14-15; Rom 10:8-13; Lk 4:1-13
If you ever doubted that evil exists, look no further than Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The invasion was not a mistake. “I’m sorry, I thought our border included you. My bad.” It was not a difference of opinion. “Well, you think you are a sovereign nation, but that’s just your opinion. You are actually a province of Russia.”
Such evil starts with temptation. No one wakes up one morning, “I’m going to invade Ukraine, bomb civilians, and wreck the peace.” It starts with temptation.
We are capable of evil, maybe not on a global scale, but we do our share. And it starts with temptation.
No one resolves, “Today I will choose some bad friends who will steer me wrong.” Or, “By lunchtime, I plan to betray my marriage promises, drink too much, get addicted to porn, and eat myself into heart disease and diabetes.” Long before we arrive at that fatal step, we were tempted.
Jesus was tempted. A little context. Before he was tempted in the desert, he was baptized in the Jordan River. A voice from heaven proclaimed, “You are my beloved Son in whom I am well-pleased.” He was led by the Holy Spirit not to a baptism party but into the wilderness where he fasted forty days. (He was doing a mini-Exodus. But that is another homily.)
In the wilderness, the devil tempted the fasting Jesus, “If you are the Son of God, command this stone to become bread.” The devil tempted Jesus to doubt that God fed the Israelites in the desert with manna. Jesus, insinuated the devil, had to look after himself. He was on his own.
Again the devil tempted Jesus. “If you are the Son of God, throw yourself down from the temple parapet.” Jesus was tempted to make God rescue him and prove he really loved him.
The fundamental temptation Jesus faced was the same doubt that Adam and Eve faced. In the garden of Eden, they were tempted to doubt God’s goodness. In the wilderness, Jesus was tempted to doubt what he heard at his baptism, that he was the beloved Son of God.
In his inspiring and insightful little book, The Our Father: A New Reading, Gerhard Lohfink sums it up. “Jesus is tempted by Satan to become, not the Suffering Servant he is sent to be, but a worldly powerful messiah whom the people will honor and rally around.” He was tempted to doubt that he was the beloved Son of God.
When we were baptized, we became children of God. Not by anything we did, but the pure grace of baptism. Through the cross and resurrection of Christ, we have become the adopted sons and daughters of the heavenly Father.
Like Jesus, we are tempted to doubt who we are. Society tells us that we answer to no one but ourselves. “Be whatever you want to be.” We glorify the self-made, self-fulfilled person who belongs to no one but him or herself.
Jesus did not doubt. He held fast to his identity, the beloved Son of God. Knowing who he was, he knew what to do.
Leaving the wilderness, he proclaimed the kingdom of God. He healed the sick. He fed the multitude in the deserted place. He freely entered into his Passion. From the cross, he spoke as the Beloved Son as he said, “Father, forgive them.”
During these 40 days of Lent, Jesus strengthens us against temptation. In addition to fasting, prayer, and almsgiving, he gives us his word, the sacrament of his body and blood, and his Church. There is strength in numbers. A lone sheep is a dead sheep. Together in Christ, we have victory over evil.
He sends us forth into the world and its temptations to those who doubt who they are. We give witness that they have been made sons and daughters of the heavenly Father.
To take to prayer: Spend some time with God the Father as his beloved child.
Father Scotchie is the pastor of Nativity Catholic Church, Longwood.
