This Sunday’s Gospel lets me use my favorite Yiddish word: Chutzpa. The disciples have a whole lot of chutzpa, or gall, to argue about who is the greatest among them, immediately after Jesus has told them, “The Son of Man is to be handed over to me and they will kill him, and three days after his death the Son of Man will rise.” Even if they did not understand the meaning of this teaching, it seems the height of boldness to choose this moment to discuss pecking order. It seems almost like children who start talking about the will, just after their father has told them that he is terminally ill!
Jesus does not get upset at His disciples, though. He knows their weaknesses, as He knows ours. He makes this a “teaching moment,” as we like to say. The Lord makes clear that it is only in being “the last of all and servant of all” that we can be truly great. It is only as we imitate His self-giving love that we can share His victory. It is only as we see the child and the one who is like a child as our priority that we can have priority ourselves.
The message of Christ is as grating to our ears as it must have been to the ears of the disciples. In most of the reality programs on TV today, what is the object, but for the one who hopes to win to make all of the other contestants look bad, in order to show that he or she is really the best. Isn’t this the way the world teaches us, from the beginning of our lives, to look at life? How can I get more toys than anyone else? How can I get noticed? How can I win?
That is certainly the view presented by so many in politics too. Picking up on the Second Reading for this Sunday, we see a corrective to all of this. St. James writes, “Where jealousy and selfish ambition exist, there is disorder and every foul practice.” If we are following Christ on the road to the cross, then “jealousy and selfish ambition” can have no place. St. James goes on to write, “But the wisdom from above is first of all pure, then peaceable, gentle, compliant, full of mercy and good fruits, without inconstancy or insincerity. And the fruit of righteousness is sown in peace for those who cultivate peace.” Do we have these attitudes? Do we cultivate peace, as we journey with Jesus to Calvary?
October is Respect Life Month. If we hope to become a society that responds to Jesus’ command, “Whoever receives one child in my name receives me,” then the humility to which Jesus calls His disciples must be our hallmark as Catholic Christians. It is not with triumphalism and haughty moralizing that we will change the hearts of legislators and citizens, so that our society will receive the weakest among us – the unborn, the elderly, the handicapped, the immigrant, the poor – with love and care. If we show ourselves willing to put ourselves out for others, then we will bear witness to Christ. May the people see, in the words of Wisdom be seen to bear fruit in us; may the people see that our “words [are] true,” precisely because our words and our lives match.
It is only if we are willing to put ourselves last and share the Cross with Jesus that our witness as Christians will be believable. In receiving Him and the One who sent Him, we will be leading others to receive Him and His Father as well
