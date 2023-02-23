Sunday, Feb. 26
First Sunday of Lent
Gn 2:7-9; 3:1-7; Ps 51:3-4, 5-6, 12-13, 14 and 17; Rom 5:12-19; Mt 4:1-11
Many of our people begin Lent with the question, “What am I going to do for Lent?” They resolve to improve themselves. They look to God to help them become the best version of themselves.
The self-improvement Lent has two problems. First, our faith sees it differently. The temptation of Jesus in the wilderness has nothing to do with self-improvement. It has everything to do with the devil. Sowing mistrust from the earliest verses of the Bible, the devil has claimed the earth as his realm. He is “at work in the disobedient” (Ephesians 2:2) and “prowling around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour” (1 Peter 5:8).
In The Lord of the Rings trilogy, the dark lord Sauron sought to rule Middle-earth. He seduced the leaders of men, dwarves, and elves with rings of power secretly controlled by him through the one ring that rules them all. He waged war with armies of orcs and worse monsters. Tolkein wrote that “Sauron represents as near an approach to the wholly evil will as is possible.” Efforts at self-improvement against a foe such as Sauron would be laughable.
Jesus came to do battle with the real Sauron. “Now the ruler of this world will be driven out” (John 12:31). The book of Revelation depicts the titanic struggle between God and Satan. In the end the slain Lamb is victorious. Humanity, snatched from sin and death, is given a place before the divine throne. Reducing the battle to positive thoughts and resolutions for self-improvement are like a toddler concentrated on tying his own shoe, oblivious to life-and-death matters. Not our efforts but Christ’s cross wins the victory for us.
The second problem with the self-improvement Lent is how it fails to name our own evil. We readily call evil the invasion of Ukraine. We would not dare dismiss the sexual abuse of a child as a mistake. Yet with few exceptions, we consider ourselves pretty good people who manage right and wrong with a few mistakes along the way.
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, most famous for his book The Gulag Archipelago, spent nearly a decade in Soviet prison camps for criticizing Stalin in a series of letters he wrote to a friend while he was fighting for the Soviet Red Army during World War II. Yet rather than damning the Soviet state and absolving himself, he wrote, “The line separating good and evil passes not through states, nor between classes, nor between political parties either—but right through every human heart—and through all human hearts.” Evil and good runs through Stalin’s heart, Solzhenitsyn’s heart, my heart, and every heart.
The church does not call us mistakers. We are sinners. We sin. We take part in evil especially in our sins of omission. “I confess to almighty God that I have sinned in what I have done and what I have failed to do.”
Lent is a time of conversion from self-improvement to self-sacrifice. We pray, fast, and give alms. We repent. We prepare to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
To take to prayer: Ask the Lord to change your heart.
Father David Scotchie is a priest of the Diocese of Orlando. He is the pastor of Nativity Catholic Church in Longwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.